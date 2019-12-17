Original Romeo member celebrates a milestone birthday

Romeo Tom McLean celebrated his 83rd birthday last Tuesday at Becky’s Diner in Waverly. Tom is an original member of the Romeo’s, or Retired Old Men Eating Out, having joined in 2003.

His fellow Romeo’s stress having a good time, and a reason to get up in the morning. For 17 years, Tom has been well liked by the kids as a crossing guard at Waverly Lincoln Elementary.

Two waitresses carried Tom’s birthday cake from the kitchen counter on Tuesday to two joined tables up front. All in the diner sang Happy Birthday Tom.

Romeo’s and those in nearby booths enjoyed the peanut butter and chocolate cake baked and designed by Dessert First of Waverly.

For Tom’s birthday, art students from Waverly High School painted Santa Claus and the American flag on the front window.