Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Dec. 4, 2019, property located at 4 Orchard St., Village of Waverly, from Charles Havens to Ulster Realty LLC for $67,000.

On Dec. 4, 2019, property located at 8 Watkins Ave., Town of Owego, from James Horton to Joseph and Rebecca Fiala for $117,000.

On Dec. 5, 2019, property located at South Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Douglas Brock to Andrew Maine for $26,000.

On Dec. 5, 2019, property located at 6 Orchard St., Village of Waverly, from Vincent and Patricia Desisti to Ulster Realty LLC for $62,500.

On Dec. 5, 2019, property located at 95 Central Ave., Village of Owego, from Thomas and Lynn Peters to Joseph Merrill and Tanya Surine for $50,000.

On Dec. 5, 2019, property located at Barden Road, Town of Candor, from Cynthia Pakkala to Matthew Woodhull for $20,000.

On Dec. 5, 2019, property located at Barden Road, Town of Candor, from Cynthia Pakkala to Stephen Woodhull for $28,000.

On Dec. 6, 2019, property located at 175 North Ave., Village of Owego, from Rodney Miller Jr. to Timothy Platt and Michelle Striley for $59,000.

On Dec. 9, 2019, property located at 310 Main St., Town of Owego, from Stanley Payne to Craig Crawford for $85,000.

On Dec. 9, 2019, property located at Walker Hill Road, Town of Barton, from Richard and Daisy Platt to Roxanne and Paul Durfy for $18,500.

On Dec. 9, 2019, property located at 5-7 Elm St., Village of Owego, from County of Tioga to Elvira Lozada, Jacqueline and Daniel Garcia for $3,100.

On Dec. 10, 2019, property located at 175 Oxbow Rd., Town of Barton, from David Colten Jr. to Waverly Fitness Center LLC for $130,000.

On Dec. 10, 2019, property located at 200 East Temple St., Village of Owego, from Douglas Fernandez to Joshua and Sarah Cianiosi for $97,500.

On Dec. 10, 2019, property located at 259 McFadden Rd., Town of Owego, from James and Amy Lucenti to Daniel and Dayle Bower for $222,500.

On Dec. 10, 2019, property located at 1885 Allen Glenn Rd., Town of Owego, from John and Lorraine Boyle to Jaime and Douglas Fernandez for $350,000.

On Dec. 10, 2019, property located at 807 Main St., Town of Owego, from U.S. Bank Trust NA As Trustee to Thomas and Margaret Karpel for $55,555.

On Dec. 10, 2019, property located at 34 Brookside Ave. W., Town of Owego, from Andrew Chadwick As Atty. In Fact and Evelyn Chadwick By Atty. In Fact to Gerald and Dorothy Domorat for $122,500.

On Dec. 11, 2019, property located at West River Road, Town of Nichols, from William Shears to Paul Troccia for $12,000.

On Dec. 11, 2019, property located at 6498 St. Rt. 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Geoffrey and Edna Lord to Kenneth and Tiasha Craft for $100,000.

On Dec. 12, 2019, property located at 1036 Casterline Rd., Town of Owego, from Bruce Hayden to Danielle Smith for $180,000.