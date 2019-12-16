Apalachin Church spreads Christmas cheer!

The United Methodist Church in Apalachin is spreading Christmas cheer this year with the gift of transportation. On Monday afternoon, Reverend Cindy Wenzinger presented a check for close to $1,000 to Bill Wagner from the Rural Health Network of South Central New York’s Getthere Program; funds that will be used to assist veterans and seniors by supporting transportation to medical appointments.

The Getthere Program was one of three chosen by the church to receive funds from the annual rummage sale, held each year in the September and October timeframe. This year the church selected the Park Terrace Food Pantry; the Apalachin Elementary School for coats, hats and mittens; and the Getthere Program to support seniors and veterans. Any funds remaining from the rummage sale, according to Rev. Wenzinger, will be utilized to buy school supplies for those in need at the elementary school.

Each year the church holds the rummage sale, and instead of placing a price on items, they place donations jars for several organizations, allowing shoppers to pay in this fashion. Last year, according to Rev. Wenzinger, they donated to area flood relief.

This year’s rummage sale raised a little over $2,500, and will provide much needed funds to the organizations selected. For the Getthere Program, Wagner explained that the dollars will be used to help seniors and veterans in rural Broome and Tioga County get to doctor appointments.

Pictured are the toys collected for Jan’s Elmira kids. The toys were set to be delivered later in the week, and just in time to be wrapped up for Christmas. This is another project of the Apalachin United Methodist Church. (Photo by Wendy Post)

In 2019 alone, the Getthere Program has had 4,000 calls for transportation throughout a five-county area.

“We have helped over 1,000 people with rides,” said Wagner.

For veterans, Wagner explained that they often use volunteer veterans to help with transportation. The driver, he added, receives mileage reimbursement, and the rides are free for the recipient.

“It’s really important in a rural area,” explained Wagner. As an example, he noted that it could cost $100 to take a taxicab for some.

“With this program,” he added, “there are no questions asked, and we do our best to try and help.”

Rev. Winzinger stated that a couple of veterans from their United Methodist Men’s Group volunteer to drive, but they are always in need of more.

“We are always looking for volunteer drivers,” added Wagner.

To contact the Getthere program of South Central New York, call 1-855-373-4040. You can also visit https://gettherescny.org/home to learn more.