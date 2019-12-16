Maddie’s Meadows Pet of the Week

This beautiful kitty is Calli. She has been at Maddie’s Meadows since February of 2017. She was extremely shy back then, but she has come a long way.

Calli will still require time to get to know you before she jumps in your lap, but Nancy believes she will be a wonderful, cuddly kitty that wants to sit on your lap and snuggle with you in bed.

She is also a little timid around other cats, probably all animals, but she does get past that in time.

She is about three years old and would probably do best in a quiet household without a lot of animals and people. She will be a loving companion to the right person.

Please call and check her out at (607) 768-6575. If you would like to give a donation to Maddie’s Meadows, please send your check or money order to P.O. Box 445, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

If you would prefer to bless the kitties with food or supplies, please contact Nancy at the aforementioned number.