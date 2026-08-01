Apalachin and Park Terrace UMCs to Merge  

[By JoAnn R. Walter]

The Apalachin United Methodist Church (UMC), located at 303 Pennsylvania Ave. in Apalachin, N.Y., will soon merge with Park Terrace Community UMC, located at 30 Glann Rd. in Tioga Terrace.

The new entity will be called the “Apalachin Community United Methodist Church.”

The last service at Apalachin UMC is scheduled for Aug. 30, 2026.

Members from both churches voted on the decision to merge. Church members from Apalachin UMC noted that merging the two churches will ultimately strengthen their ministry and purpose.

Pastor Leon Jicha, Jr., who has been the pastor at both churches for over five years, remarked, “It will allow us to expand missions in the future, and be better stewards of our finances as we join into one building.”

Both churches have struggled with attendance and have also been burdened with the overall financial upkeep of the properties and the continually rising costs.

The Apalachin UMC has been averaging about 35 regular attendees, and Park Terrace UMC’s number is about 25. A good number of the congregations are aging out, and both churches have offered their regular worship services online for those unable to attend in person.

Since the decision, the churches have been operating as a “soft combine,” and where one combined worship service has been offered at Park Terrace for the month of July and in August, the combined congregations will meet at Apalachin UMC until the final service on August 30.

Several factors were considered regarding where to merge, and two key considerations focused on the thriving food pantry at Park Terrace UMC, along with their successful nursery school.

Apalachin UMC ran their nursery school, the Appleseed Preschool, from the early 1980’s until it closed in 2011.

The Apalachin UMC had evolved into a center of activity over the years, and continued to grow in their ministries and mission to the church. The group will be remembered for their Pie Booth at the Apalachin Firemen’s Field Days, where the proceeds were given to a community emergency fund. In the 1970’s, the church sponsored five Southeast Asian refugee families and dedicated a new organ and erected a new steeple.

Over the subsequent decades, numerous ministries followed. Many will remember that the church became a shelter for individuals during Tropical Storm Lee in 2011.

Sue Bundy Tripp, Apalachin UMC Treasurer, and Karen Powers, longtime church secretary, shared sentimental thoughts about the move.

Tripp pointed out etched nameplates secured to nearly every church pew, including those of her parents and in-laws. She reminisced about sitting alongside her parents and siblings in the same pew dating back to the late 1960’s.

Both Tripp and Powers commented that they will miss the more traditional design of Apalachin UMC’s chancel and pulpit. Powers pointed out several spiritual banners that were hung to brighten the space and encourage belonging, and also discussed the many families who presented donations for the beautiful stained glass windows that bear their names.

Don Baumbach, church historian and a long-time member since 1965, shared that the first record of Methodism dates back to 1845. In 1852, “The First Society of the Methodist Episcopal Church” in Apalachin was incorporated, and an old schoolhouse was the first worship site.

By 1874, the congregation became so large that services were moved to the Apalachin Presbyterian Church, which once stood near the present-day Fire Station #1. Another move took them to a house of worship one mile south.

In 1885, the Society purchased a house and lot, and the first church building was erected over two years and dedicated in November of 1887. This 34 x 45 foot structure remains today. Several other additions, including a basement, educational building, fellowship hall, and kitchen, have been added over the years.

Eventually, the church property will be sold, but not before a detailed, lengthy process that, Pastor Leon explained, will need approval from the United Methodist Conference, and then a final stamp of approval from the State Attorney General.

Pastor Leon is pleased that Apalachin UMC’s Praise Band will continue at the new Apalachin Community UMC. Continuation of the Apalachin UMC’s clothing closet will be determined, along with many other decisions that need to be made.

Pastor Leon commented, “We will form a committee to determine what we should do with items inside the church.”

Pastor Leon is optimistic that the spirit of the Apalachin Community UMC will endure and grow, and said, “When I first came here, I felt loved and accepted by the people here,” adding, “There is indeed a special spirit here.”

If you have questions, contact Pastor Leon by email at leonjichajr.@gmail.com.