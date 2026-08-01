Veterans Presented With Quilts of Valor

Veterans Presented With Quilts of ValorOn July 15, six veterans received a Quilt of Valor during a ceremony held at the Sayre American Legion Post. Photo provided.

Posted By: psadvert August 1, 2026

The Sayre American Legion Post 283 Ladies Auxiliary hosted a Quilt of Valor ceremony on July 15 for six veterans: four with the Air Force – Dana Mongiello, Mike Palumbo, Marvin Steiger, and James Saxon; Army – Margaret Prinzi; and Marines – Robert Vanderpool. 

Toni Bourdette from the Quilt of Valor Foundation presented stories about each veteran’s service to our country. Tina Pickett sent certificates for each member, thanking them for their service.

Veterans Presented With Quilts of Valor

Pictured, Margaret Prinzi and her daughters show her quilt; she served for 22 years. Photo provided.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Veterans Presented With Quilts of Valor"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*