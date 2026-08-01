Veterans Presented With Quilts of Valor

The Sayre American Legion Post 283 Ladies Auxiliary hosted a Quilt of Valor ceremony on July 15 for six veterans: four with the Air Force – Dana Mongiello, Mike Palumbo, Marvin Steiger, and James Saxon; Army – Margaret Prinzi; and Marines – Robert Vanderpool.

Toni Bourdette from the Quilt of Valor Foundation presented stories about each veteran’s service to our country. Tina Pickett sent certificates for each member, thanking them for their service.