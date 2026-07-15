Did You Know?

[Written by Karen Warfle on behalf of the OPWDD Subcommittee]

You can earn FREE college credits through the DSP (Direct Support Professional) Micro Credentialing Program. The New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD), in partnership with the State University of New York (SUNY), developed a DSP Microcredentials Program, available through 21 campuses throughout NYS. The program covers tuition, fees, books, course materials, and the National Alliance for Direct Support Professionals (NADSP) credentialing. There is also a $750 incentive for eligible students who complete at least one NADSP certification.

The college credits are transferable and may be applied toward a degree program. Current microcredentials offered are DSP-I, DSP-II, and DSP-III.

Most courses are available online and allow for self-paced learning. In-person and hybrid options are also available. Fall enrollment is currently open, and the colleges and universities offer student support to help you be successful.

Qualified DSPs are desperately needed throughout the state, including Tioga and surrounding counties. Direct Support Professionals work in residential settings and in the community, supporting individuals with disabilities. Support includes: facilitating communication, assisting with daily living skills, transporting and helping individuals participate in community activities, and promoting independence and community engagement.

Despite their compassionate care, new DSPs often find that they are unprepared for the skill level needed to support individuals with disabilities or the knowledge required to understand how best to communicate with them and help them build life-long skills. Sadly, too many DSPs become overwhelmed or discouraged and leave the field.

The DSP Micro Credential program can help new DSPs learn the skills they need, feel more confident, and improve their career outlook. DSPs who have been in the field for many years may wish to enhance their knowledge and range of skills or advance their careers.

According to the Evaluation of OPWDD-Funded American Rescue Plan Act Workforce Projects Final Report, Fall 2025, more than half (58%) of certified students indicated they intended to stay for more than 10 years, and another 35% said three to ten years; 33% reported receiving an additional wage increase and/or a bonus. For those who received a wage increase, they typically received a $0.50 per hour increase per certification. For those who received a bonus, most received a $750 bonus for each certification. Since they received their certification, 7% reported having been promoted.

For more information about the DSP micro credentialing program and which SUNY campuses offer it, visit www.suny.edu/microcredentials/program/?dsp=y.