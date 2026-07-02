‘Happy Birthday USA’ celebration kicks off in Candor with Kids Parade and Fireworks on July 3

The Candor July 4th Committee will host the Kids Parade on Friday, July 3, starting at 6:30 p.m. The parade is geared for kids of all ages, but typically ages two to 12 participate.

Participants line up at the Candor High School parking lot on Academy Street and will travel up Main Street to the ball field. Kids can walk the route, ride bikes, or be in a wagon or stroller.

If parents are feeling extremely festive, kids can be on a decorated float pulled by a small engine vehicle, such as an ATV or a riding lawn mower. Battery-operated Power Wheels are also permitted, but parents are encouraged to ensure the batteries are fully charged and in working order.

The theme this year is “Happy Birthday USA,” and participants are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue attire to celebrate our country’s 250th anniversary.

Prizes are given to all who participate, but you MUST be preregistered before parade day to ensure a prize is available. To register, please call or text the coordinator, Alicha, at (607) 768-2042 or call the same number to sign up or ask questions regarding the kids’ parade.

Those without kids to enter are also encouraged to come out and watch!

Organizers stated, “They deserve the same outpouring of support as the parade on the 4th of July, and kids absolutely love having people to wave to in the crowd.”

Arrive for the parade and stay for the fireworks, which start at dusk the same night. You can also find more information on the Facebook event page, “Candor Kids Parade.”