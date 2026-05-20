Tioga County Property Transactions

On April 28, 2026, property located at 6536 St. Rt. 38, Town of Newark Valley, from CMG Mortgage to Cole Hessler for $130,000.

On April 28, 2026, property located at 412 McFadden Rd., Town of Owego, from William Haflin to Aubrey Ruth and Janet Lewis for $202,000.

On April 30, 2026, property located at Tubbs Road, Town of Richford, from Michelle Gehm to Marcia Seecoomar and Eric Marable for $55,000.

On April 30, 2026, property located at 91 Coventry Rd., Town of Owego, from Ralph and Susan Hampp to Joseph Vavra and Mary Martin-Vavra for $399,000.

On April 30, 2026, property located at 1496 Stanton Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from BTSB Properties LLC to Emma Morgan and Gianno Silba for $235,000.

On April 30, 2026, property located at 3678 Wilson Creek Rd., Town of Berkshire, from George Hoffmier Sr. and George Hoffmier Jr. for $4,000.

On April 30, 2026, property located at 205 Center St., Town of Barton, from Christopher Varney and Coryn Crandall for $235,000.

On April 30, 2026, property located at 387 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Express Business Logistics LL to Big Footes Sporting LLC for $470,973.

On May 4, 2026, property located at 3 Spencer Ave., Village of Candor, from Kara Loveland to David and Candy Ross for $85,000.

On May 5, 2026, property located at Anderson Hill, Town of Candor, from Pebble Hill Mobile Home Park LLC to Edengen 215 LLC for $20,000.

On May 5, 2026, property located at 16 Maryvale Dr., Town of Owego, from Adam Terminelli By Atty in Fact, and Max Pelifian As Atty in Fact, to Meredith Roma and Michelle Cerutti for $300,000.

On May 6, 2026, property located at 35 Howe Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Richard Wells to Ryan and Davis Knowlton for $260,000.

On May 7, 2026, property located at 0 Poole Rd., Town of Barton, from Mark and Heidi McNeil to Frisbie Bros. Dairy for $225,000.

On May 7, 2026, property located at 565 Ellistown Rd., Town of Barton, from Arlyn and Evelyn Stanton to Richard Lynch for $215,000.

On May 7, 2026, property located at 495 Straw Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Mark and Andrew Canzler to Tristan and Abigail Reigelman for $60,000.

On May 8, 2026, property located at 55 Williams St., Village of Owego, from Elizabeth Speck to Rebecca Harding for $164,500.

On May 8, 2026, property located at 198 Gatewood Blvd., Town of Owego, from James and Mary Culp to Jeremy Nelson and Nayantara Sharma for $700,000.

On May 8, 2026, property located at 1224 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from Lindsay Gibson to Austin Lynch for $187,620.

On May 11, 2026, property located at 85 Gridleyville Crossing, Town of Candor, from Alixon Thoas to Douglas and Suzanne Wilkins for $3,000.

On May 11, 2026, property located at Frank Hyde Road S/S, Town of Owego, from Isaac and Mariah Ward to Joshua and Jessica Bestle for $1,196.