Letter: One Nation, Under God

I am very thankful for freedom of speech, the press and the freedom to pursue life, liberty, and happiness. My ancestors came here to do just that and to use their creative minds to make a better life for their future generations. However, I recently saw a sign at one of the protest parades that really made me anxious—it read, “We will take your Constitutional freedoms to destroy your Constitution.”

At first, I wondered who “WE” is. Then I realized that without a Constitution, I have no statement defining who and what I believe my country is and stands for, that was like declaring war on me!

I want to use my freedom of speech to share what was shown to me. Back before 1961, ideals were being formed and then published by “Socialist, Marxist, Islamist, Communist thinkers,” and anyone who disliked (or was afraid of) the Judeo-Christian democratic republic for which my country was formed, based on, and for which I stand.

You may read what was published in 1961 in *The Naked Communist*. Albert S. Herlong Jr. (D-Florida) read these 45 Goals into the Congressional Record in 1963. The ultimate strategy of this plan was to destroy the Judeo-Christian foundations of the American Republic which our freedoms are built on and thereby destroy our Republic. If you read these 45 Goals, you will find many have been set into place in our government and schools.

No American citizen should want to or need to rise against their own government. But when it has been subdued and is being controlled by the enemy who threatens its liberty and continued existence as a Republic, there comes a time when true patriots who love God, their country, families and fellow citizens, must rise.

It is so good to see many of our leaders standing up and openly declaring their faith and trust in God the Father, King Jesus, and the power of the Spirit to lead and guide them in their work as our representatives. I thank God for the young men and women, the next generation, who are hearing from God, listening to Him, and being given His wisdom, courage and strength; Charlie Kirk as an example.

All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good conscience to remain silent. When we see even our elected officials beginning to abandon the Constitution, and God our creator, we must cry out “Father God help we the people to restore America to its founding principles.” Our government is now in the hands of politicians, which our government was never designed to allow. Our origin was to be “of the people, by the people, for the people.” Abraham Lincoln even once said that if we were to be destroyed, it would be from within. Friends, we have a weapon to fight this that is greater and more powerful than bombs and guns. It is the antidote to this poison being fed to us; it is PRAYER!

What we face now seems more difficult than what Washington (the revolution) or Lincoln (the Civil War) faced. Yet God always seems to do His best work when the odds are the greatest; nothing is impossible with God! We will not get through this without His help and plan. The same God who promised to complete the good work He began in us (Philippians 1:6) always finishes what He starts; in this we can trust!

I believe in religious freedom, but Islam, socialism, Marxism, and communism are not religions but forms of indoctrination. Our children, the next generation, are not being educated; they are being indoctrinated. I praise God we have the privilege of prayer and the capacity to humble ourselves and learn from our mistakes to restore our foundations, fortify ourselves against all enemies: foreign, domestic, and spiritual.

May 17 is a day set to rededicate our nation to God; may we stand together as one nation, under God, and rededicate ourselves to Him.

May God Bless and Keep Us All

June Esler

Newark Valley, New York