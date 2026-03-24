Candor Historical Society talk set for March 25

The Candor Historical Society invites the community to join them for a special program on Wednesday, March 25, at 7 p.m. This event will be held at the Candor Town Hall, located at 101 Owego Rd. In Candor.

Cloyd Manzer will be the featured presenter for the evening. He will share stories about his experiences growing up in Catatonk during the 1930s and 1940s. Additionally, Mr. Manzer will discuss his early jobs and his later professional life as a funeral director.

Those attending can look forward to hearing Mr. Manzer’s engaging, often humorous stories from his life and career. Everyone is encouraged to come and enjoy this memorable presentation.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information about this talk and other interesting events offered by the Candor Historical Society, visit www.candorhistoricalsociety.weebly.com, or email candorhistoricalsociety@gmail.com.