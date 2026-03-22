Glaciers, Mountains, Wildlife: Talk Takes Viewers to New Zealand

Join geologist Pete Knuepfer on a virtual tour of New Zealand at the next meeting of the Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club, set for Monday, March 23. The event, held at the Central United Methodist Church in Endicott, starts at 7 p.m.

“New Zealand’s South Island is a land of spectacular beauty, with dramatic mountains, stunning coastlines, ancient forests, and unique birds and other wildlife,” says Knuepfer, associate professor emeritus in the Department of Earth Sciences at Binghamton University.

Knuepfer added, “I’ve had an opportunity to see much of it over multiple trips in the last 40-plus years and will share some highlights. A particular focus will be on changes in two glaciers, as well as stories from some kayak trips my wife and I were able to take.”

The Central United Methodist Church is located at 17 Nanticoke Ave., Endicott, across from the Cider Mill. The meeting is free of charge and open to everyone.

The Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club is part of the Paddle America Club Program of the American Canoe Association. For more information, visit www.ackcny.org. For questions about the meeting, contact Merrill Douglas: mdouglas@stny.rr.com.