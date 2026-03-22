What’s Happening for the week of March 22, 2026

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. If space is available, your event will appear.

MARCH

The American Legion is serving breakfast every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. There is a regular menu and weekly specials. Kids under five eat free. The Legion is located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Call (607) 687-3401 for more information.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Sundays at 6:15 p.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. No dues or fees. Use the side street entrance. Anyone who struggles with food or weight is welcome. For more information, call (607) 351-9504 or visit foodaddicts.org.

Worship Service, 8 a.m. coffee time, and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Community Baptist Church, 1708 Main St., Apalachin, holds Sunday Bible studies beginning at 10 a.m., followed by an inspirational worship service at 11 a.m. A weekly prayer gathering takes place on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Information is available on Facebook, by email at cbcapalachin@gmail.com, or by calling (607) 239-2827.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate lunch is served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m., and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

George P. and Susan Platt Cady Library Board Meeting, every third Tuesday of the month, except for August and December, 7 p.m., Cady Library, 42 East River Rd., Nichols. Meetings are open to the public. For further information, call (607) 699-3835.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Drum Class: Saturdays from 1:30-3 p.m., Align With Sarah’s Community Classroom, 217 Main St., Owego. All levels are welcome. Enjoy the magic of rhythm, guided by an experienced teacher. Learn to play in the percussion ensemble. Drums are provided upon request. Free! Donations are accepted. Visit www.alignwithsarah.com/events-calendar to learn more.

MARCH 20 and 21

Newark Valley Masquers presents “Shrek the Musical,” Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m., Newark Valley High School, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley. Tickets are available at the door: $10 for adults and $7 for students.

MARCH 21

Trivia Night Fundraiser to benefit One Great Hour of Sharing, 5 to 7 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Doors open at 4 p.m. Teams of any size are welcome. The cost is $10 per person. There will be a silent auction, prizes, and light refreshments available. Hosted by Engaged Entertainment and UPC. Reserve your spot by emailing office@upcendicott.org.

Doug’s Fish Fry, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Price Chopper Plaza parking lot, W. Main Street, Owego. Call (607) 753-9184 ext. 2 to place orders until 4 p.m.

Pancake Breakfast, 7 a.m. to 11:59 a.m., Southside Fire Company, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Drive Thru Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., McKendree Church, 224 Owego St., Candor. The cost is $12. To order, call (607) 659-7139 or (607) 972-7032.

Finger Lakes Lions Service Carnival, 12 to 4 p.m., Arnot Mall Center Court, 3300 Chambers Rd., Ithaca. Bring your used eyeglasses and hearing aids to donate.

Paint with Laura Class, 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Come and paint a fun elephant on a rainy day. Look for pictures on the library’s Facebook page. Registration is required, and there is a fee of $5 per person. Painting classes are for adults and ages eight and older.

Seed Share/ Exchange Event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Berkshire Free Library, located at 12519 NY-38, Berkshire. All seeds are free! If you have seeds to share they are welcome but not necessary to participate. Have breakfast in Berkshire, tour Sweetrees, and pick up some seeds for your garden.

MARCH 21 and 22

Sweetrees Maple Weekend Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire. Tours, demos, samples, and FREE family fun. Dress for the weather (boots recommended). Call (607) 657-2600 for more information.

MARCH 22

Bingo and Brunch Fundraiser for Furry Buddy Rescue, 1 to 4 p.m., Kelly’s Sports Bar, 102 N. Page Ave., Endicott. Raffle baskets will also be available.

Sterling Silver Earring Jewelry Workshop, 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. The cost is $50. Call (607) 308-1503 for more information or visit newarkvalleycc.com.

MARCH 23

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Ahwaga Canoe and Kayak Club Meeting and Presentation, 7 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, Endicott. Geologist Pete Knuepfer will offer a tour of New Zealand’s spectacular South Island, focusing especially on changes in two glaciers and stories from several kayaking trips. Free and open to all.

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

Tabletop Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Please contact the library if you are interested in joining! Game Adventure Club is for adults and children ages 13 and up. Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117.

MARCH 24

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right in Newark Valley.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Stroke support group for stroke survivors and caregivers, 1-3 p.m., Vestal Library, 320 Vestal Pkwy. E., Vestal. For information, call Sue at (607) 754-3405.

Comic Book Club, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Talk about your favorite comics, manga, anime, and movies.For adults and teens ages 14 and older. Call (570) 888-7117 if you have any questions.

Threads Knitting/ Crocheting Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This group meets each week to socialize and work on whatever personal project they are currently working on.

MARCH 25

Chair Yoga for Older Adults, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Lenten Worship Series, 6:15 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 200 E. Main St., Endicott.

Evening Prayer Service, 7 to 7:40 p.m., Candor Congregational Church, 130 Main St., Candor. Contact Pastor Melvin Foster at candorite@gmail.com for more information.

Kids Crafts, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. The group will make fork-painted chicks and other spring crafts. All ages are welcome.

Date Night, 6 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724. S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Bring a guest to play Books Against Humanity at the library and enjoy one of their signature MOCKtails! Everyone will receive a coupon to take the date on the road to a Community Partner Restaurant. Participants will get to choose their coupon according to their winning status in the game. Check out the library’s Facebook page for more information. For ages 18 and older.

MARCH 26

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

International Cuisine Day featuring Japan, 11:30 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Enjoy a delicious lunch featuring yakisoba (stir fry), learn about Japanese traditions. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org for more information.

MARCH 27

Waverly Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

LEGO Club, 4 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

A Matter of Trust with Greg Catarella, Esq., 9 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Learn about trusts, how they work, and whether a trust is right for you. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to sign up.

Storytime, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Join them for stories, songs, and a craft. This week, their guest reader, Ms. Becky, will read stories about bunnies. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

MARCH 28

Spring Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Flower and Cupcake Crawl in downtown Owego, noon to 5 p.m.

Tioga-Nichols Area Lions Club Book Sale and Soup Lunch, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bag Sale starting at 12:30 p.m., Nichols Methodist Church, 59 N. Main St., Nichols. The proceeds will be used for the community fund.

8th Annual Matt Howe Chicken BBQ, 11 a.m., American Legion Post 401, Front Street, Owego. The cost is $15 per dinner. Purchase tickets at the Post. Limited tickets are being sold.

Matchbox Madness: Drop in from 10 a.m. to noon at Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Decorate your own matchbox-style car. They will have blocks and LEGOS out to build roads and garages, too. All ages are welcome.

MARCH 28 and 29

Sweetrees Maple Weekend Open House, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 761 Glen Rd., Berkshire. Tours, demos, samples, and FREE family fun. Dress for the weather (boots recommended). Call (607) 657-2600 for more information.

MARCH 29

Palm Sunday, 10:30 a.m., Union Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 200 E. Main St., Endicott.

Celebration of Praise for Easter Sunday, “Arise My Soul, He Is Risen,” to be presented at 3 p.m. at the Mckendree Methodist Church, 224 Owego St., Candor. Presented by the Ecumenical Choir.

MARCH 30

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. Adults are welcome too. Kids under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117.

MARCH 31

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right in Newark Valley.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 1

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 2

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 200 E. Main St., Endicott.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 3

Good Friday, 7 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, 200 E. Main St., Endicott.

Easter Sunday, 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary at Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main St., Endicott.

Tracy Creek Memorial Church Good Friday Service, 6 p.m., 4 Knight Rd., Vestal. Message by Pastor Kevin followed by a movie showing of “The Passion of the Christ.” During the movie, children are welcomed downstairs for an Easter party. There will be snacks, crafts, games, and a GLOW IN THE DARK Easter Egg Hunt. This is free for the community, but RSVPs are appreciated at (607) 785-0044.

Senior First Friday Program – Bunco and Lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333 to register.

APRIL 4

Hop and Shop Bunny Trail in Downtown Owego, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hunt for treasure-filled eggs in participating merchants. Fill out a passport and be eligible for a grand prize. Lots of Fun-Prizes-Shopping specials, and say hello to the Easter Bunny. Visit www.owego.org to learn more, or find the Historic Owego Marketplace on Facebook.

Pokemon Club, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 6

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 7

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 8

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 9

Sip and Paint with Nerissa, 6 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. All materials will be provided. Suggested donation: $30.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Evening Book Club, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 11

Seed Giveaway, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 13

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. A $5 donation is suggested for adults.

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Lasagna dinner with two sides and dessert for $12. Nichols Presbyterian Church, preorder by calling (607) 699-3302. Takeout only. Pick up between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

APRIL 14

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 15

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

APRIL 16

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Afternoon Book Club, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Aplachin.

APRIL 18

Annual Julie Zepkowski Cornhole Tournament, Chicken BBQ, and 50/50 Raffles; bags fly at 1 p.m., Owego VFW Post 1371, 207 Main St., Owego. For registration and questions, call Rob at (607) 953-9128 or find Tioga County Cornhole on Facebook. All are welcome to participate in raffles. Chicken dinners will be available for presale. Minimal extra chicken dinners will be available for purchase on the day of. There will also be a bake sale and cake wheel with desserts.

Titanic: My Story with author John Pulos, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Developing a Culture of Believing Prayer Seminar, 10 a.m. Lunch is served between the morning and afternoon sessions, First Congregational Church of Berkshire, 12445 State Route 38, Berkshire. For questions or to register, call (607) 657-2677. Register by April 11.

APRIL 20

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Gibson Corners Cemetery Association Annual Cemetery Cleanup, 10 a.m. Rain date will be April 25 at 10 a.m.

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 21

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Apalachin Library Board Meeting, 6:15 p.m., 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 22

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 23

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 25

74th Owego Little League Parade and Opening Day Ceremonies. The parade will begin forming at 8 a.m. in front of the Owego Police Department on Temple Street and will start promptly at 8:30 a.m. The field ceremonies will begin at 9 a.m. at Hyde Park, with all players, coaches, league officials, and sponsors being represented.

Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Apalachin Elementary School, 405 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Please enter through the front of the building. There are over 40 vendors signed up. The event is hosted by the Apalachin Elementary School Parent Group. They will have a bake sale during the event and a food truck out front. If interested in being a vendor, please reach out to aesparentgroup405@gmail.com.

Graphic Novel Workshop with graphic novelist Doogie Horner (grades 3-6), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 26

Designer Purse Bingo, 1 to 4 p.m., Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. Hosted by Tioga County Rural Ministry; for more information, visit www.tcrm.org.

APRIL 27

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 28

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen Before Zzzzs Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

APRIL 29

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 30

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Spring Cleaning Workshop with Merrie from Merrie’s Organizing Mania, 6 to 7 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

MAY 4

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

MAY 6

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 7

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 7 and 8

North Orwell Hall Sportsman Antiques and Trap Show, 34142 Rt. 187, Pa. For more information, call Bruce at (607) 426-6276.

MAY 9

Owego Rotary Club Plant Bingo fundraiser, VFW, 207 Main St., Owego. VIP tables and open seating tickets are still available. All proceeds directly support Rotary’s youth services programs. For tickets or more information, contact Judy Kip at JUDITHKIP@earthlink.net or visit the Owego Rotary Facebook page.

MAY 11

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting and Public Hearing, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

MAY 12

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

MAY 13

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 14

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 16

Gibson Corners Cemetery Association Annual Cemetery Meeting, 9 a.m., Southside Fire Station, 3120 Waits Rd., Owego.

MAY 18

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

MAY 20

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

MAY 21

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 25

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

MAY 27

Chess Club, 3 to 5 p.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 28

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

JUNE 1

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

JUNE 8

Foster and Kinship Parenting Resource Group, Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. For foster parents, grandparents, and all parents looking for a place to share, learn, and laugh. Free. Hosted by trauma-informed parent Amber Gregory. Call (607) 237-9237 for more information.

JUNE 17

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

JULY 15

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

AUGUST 19

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

SEPTEMBER 16

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

OCTOBER 21

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

NOVEMBER18

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.

DECEMBER 16

Tioga County American Legion Auxiliary Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wright-Edsall Post #1624, 1 Dean St., Nichols. Dinner for $10 is also available.