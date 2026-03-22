What’s Happening at the Academy: Owego FFA Shines as Spring Approaches

[By Elaina Anschutz, 2025-2026 Owego FFA Reporter]

Students from Owego Free Academy’s FFA chapter continue to represent their school and community through leadership competitions and educational outreach as they prepare for upcoming events this spring.

Two members, Mason Hill and Elaina Anschutz, have advanced to the FFA Sub-State Leadership Development Events, where they will compete against students from other chapters across the region. The competitions are designed to help students develop career and leadership skills such as interviewing, public speaking, and professional communication.

Hill will compete in both the Employment Skills and Sr. Prepared Public Speaking after earning 1st place in the Employment Skills contest and 3rd place in the Sr. Prepared Public Speaking contest at the District 7 FFA LDE event. Anschutz will also represent the Owego FFA chapter in the Employment Skills competition after she received 5th place at the District 7 FFA LDE event.

In addition to preparing for sub-state contests, the chapter also participated in National Agriculture Literacy Week, March 16 through March 20. The book, Seasons on the Farm by Chelsea Tornetto, was read to second graders by members of our chapter, followed by an activity that reinforced what they learned from the book. This highlights the importance of helping students understand where their food comes from. This community engagement activity is something our members look forward to doing each year.

For more information about Ag Literacy Week, visit: https://newyork.agclassroom.org/programs/agricultural-literacy-week/.

Looking ahead, the chapter is also planning its second annual Ag Career Day on April 22 at Owego Free Academy. The event will introduce students to a variety of agriculture-related career paths, including horticulture, animal science, agricultural technology, and veterinary medicine. Local professionals and organizations will showcase their work and the importance of what they do.

If there are any local agricultural organizations or businesses that would like to participate, visit https://forms.gle/hSYQ8V9EzACD4dU67 to sign up.

With members advancing to sub-state competitions, Agricultural Literacy Week wrapping up, and Ag Career Day approaching, Owego FFA students continue to promote agricultural education, leadership development, and career exploration throughout the school and community.

To stay up to date with what Owego FFA is doing, please follow us on Facebook and Instagram. You can also visit www.nysffa.org or www.ffa.org for more information about FFA.