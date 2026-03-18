Tioga County Property Transactions

On March 3, 2026, property located at 294-296 Prospect St., Village of Owego, from Clark Evans to Irven and Eileen Selnekovic for $275,000.

On March 5, 2026, property located at 519 E. Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Daniel Nola as POA, Judith Mazierski as POA, and Daniel Nola Jr. By POA to Edward McGowan IV and Brianna Schumacher for $122,341.

On March 5, 2026, property located at 750-752 State Route 17C, Town of Barton, from Kimberly Steele Quinn to National Realty Company LLC for $400,000.

On March 6, 2026, property located at 30 W. Tioga St., Village of Spencer, from St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Spencer to The SISU Sanctuary, LLC for $95,000.

On March 6, 2026, property located at Hullsville Road, Town of Owego, from Tama Mann to Russell and Pamela Fontaine for $34,115.

On March 6, 2026, property located at 536 Fulton St., Village of Waverly, from Reeves Real Estate LLX to Mary Anne Caborera for $135,000,

On March 6, 2026, property located at 42 William St., Village of Owego, from Robert Shumway to Damon Tinkham for $20,000.

On March 9, 2026, property located at 810 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Barton, from Betty R. Campbell and Betty M. Campbell to Sterling Robbins for $500.