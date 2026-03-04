Sweet Liberty: Annual Strawberry Festival set for June 18, 19 and 20

Planning is underway for this year’s 44th Annual Owego Strawberry Festival, taking place on June 19 and 20 in downtown Owego. The event kicks off on Thursday, June 18, with a timed 5K Walk and Run at Hickories Park in Owego.

As organizers move quickly to build the framework for the event, they are also keeping the 250th anniversary of the United States’ signing of the Declaration of Independence in mind. Sweet Liberty, the theme for this year’s festival, seemed fitting as we celebrate the nation’s semiquincentennial.

Headed up by co-chairs Wendy Post and Pat Hansen, the event promises to bring a grand celebration to the downtown district of Owego, with many surprises in store this year for the attendees.

Working alongside Post and Hansen are committee members Patrick Gavin, John Loftus, Peter Gordon, Michelle McLaren, Heather Gunther, and other longtime community members dedicated to executing a successful festival for 2026. Martha Sauerbrey, who recently retired as the chair of the Tioga County Legislature, has also joined in and will be working on the committee.

With a committee formed, planning will build up until the event, with sponsors jumping on board, vendor applications collected and reviewed, and entertainment lined up for this two-day festival.

To give folks an idea of what the festival has in store, think “community.” The committee will be working to pull everyone together for this, and will be pulling in folks from all corners of the county to participate in things.

There will be over 20 bands on several stages throughout the event, which kicks off in downtown Owego with a Block Party on Friday evening, June 19. Grand fireworks conclude the festivities for Friday.

On Saturday, June 20, the annual parade will welcome literally dozens of units to downtown Owego, representing youth groups, veterans, organizations, businesses, and anyone who wants to come out and be a part of the community spirit.

For the 5K Walk and Run, registration is currently open, and you can visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Owego/OwegoStrawberryFestivalRockRun5K to sign up!

And stay tuned for updates as the committee rolls out plans for this year’s event. There will be an event page and more posted with details, and you can also visit www.owego.org.