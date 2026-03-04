Gail’s Tails

[By Gail Ghinger]

Do you know who I am? Gail named me Gypsy for now because I am a wanderer. I know I am lost and don’t belong here.

Gail saw me in the parking lot at the weigh station on Glenmary Drive a few weeks ago. She asked people there if they knew about me and was told I had been around since November.

I think I might have hitched a ride here in the back of a truck or trailer. I really want to go home. It’s cold outside and hard to find food.

Contact Gail at (607) 689-3033 for more information if you are missing me. Please share this information with family and friends to help find my home.

Gail is accepting donations at the Redemption Center in Owego and at Scott Smith and Son, Inc., located on Delphine Street in Owego.