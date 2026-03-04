Readers’ Column for the week of March 1, 2026

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. Please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer.

To the reader who thinks the Pennysaver is biased, you should read the major papers around here. We are lucky to have a local paper that publishes both sides. In response to driver license revenue, of course, everything is profit-based; did you just figure that out?

~

Tioga County IDA has been awarded $450,000 for preliminary plans for a walking trail along the Owego-Harford Railroad from the Newark Valley Fire Department to George Smith Park in Berkshire. The money would be better spent on constructing a new bridge at the south end of Brown Road.

~

I formerly worked for Con Ed in NYC, so I know something about the electric utility system. Right now, there is a perfect storm driving up electric bills. First is the increase in natural gas prices for generating electricity. The demand for electricity is up substantially. The “Grid” of the U.S. has been a mess for years. When it was discovered that China had hacked many U.S. utility companies, the push was on to upgrade the Grid and supporting infrastructure. Blaming any one person is not accurate.

~

Free: older chickens, older than 15, in the Owego/ Endicott area. Call (607) 759-2241.

~

To the person looking for someone to clean drapes and hang them back up, you can call Amy at (607) 206-1866. She can help you with this.

~

It’s a proven fact you can live in a home in the Village of Owego without water and sewer usage, not even a well or septic tank! Proves it’s all according to whom you know. Equal justice is a farce, yet we are paying officials to make sure this does not happen.

~

Thank you to anybody who could reply in next week’s column and help me out. I’m working on my income taxes, and I made contributions to a church and recently found out the church has not signed up with the IRS. Am I liable or in trouble? I’ve already sent it in. I’m worried to death that I’m in trouble claiming my contributions on my income tax. One of my neighbors told me I could have committed fraud, and I am scared to death. Please call in and let me know. Thank you.

~

Could the person at Nancy Guthrie’s door be a woman? Just saying.

~

I agree with the person who was in the readers’ column last week. If you feel there is a problem with the elections, you need to volunteer to become an election inspector. I am one, and they are always looking for people to work the elections. Many of us also work other jobs, but it does not take much time. I was always told to be part of the solution and not the problem. Don’t complain if you don’t want to volunteer.

~

The Newark Valley Project Neighbor food pantry will be accepting registrations for the Easter holiday boxes through March 15. Because of delivery and storage issues, the box delivery day for those registered will be Tuesday, March 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. To register for an Easter box, stop by the pantry during any of our regular hours or call (607) 642-3339. Thank you.

National Political Viewpoints

If a politician’s net worth triples while the average citizen’s savings vanish, they aren’t “serving“ the public; they’re looting the system. — Studebaker Hawk

~

Hey leftist, I filed my taxes early this year and was pleasantly surprised to get my refund back within a week. I left my deductions the same as last year, even though my income increased in 2025. My refund was more than twice the refund I received the year before, thanks to the ONE BEAUTIFUL BILL. You know, the bill every Democrat voted against in Congress. Thanks President Trump.

~

Are you tired of high taxes, high utilities, and high crime? Notice Florida: no state income tax was newly passed, no primary residence on property taxes, a budget surplus, and an economic boom that is attracting a new population. It’s time to turn New York State Red.

~

I learned from Fox News that if a governor of any state, or any senator or representative, or the Supreme Court, or any other country in the world disagrees with what President Trump says, they are all wrong.

~

The Republican Party needs to go to the South Korean university for governmental operations. They would lock the White House felon up for life. However short that may be at 79.

~

Bipartisan pressure to release the Epstein files resulted in the DOJ picking and choosing files while shielding the names of perpetrators. Trump is a master deflector; unfortunately, his protégé had to brief Congress last week on the files, and she botched it. In the hearing, Pam Bondi tried to divert focus away from children being sex-trafficked to the Dow, which, in case you hadn’t heard, reached 50 thousand! So, Pam, what really matters is how much money everyone is making? Got it. Maybe if you had kids, you might feel differently.

~

The democrats are finally coming to the surface; unfortunately they are polluting the Potomac River. — Mama Gump

~

On June 4,1963, PRESIDENT JOHN F. KENNEDY signed Executive Order 11110 to strip the power of the Federal Reserve to loan money to the government at interest and declared the privately owned Federal Reserve would be out of business. He was killed five months later and Lyndon Johnson reversed the order. Democrats’ agenda in action.

~

On January 24, 2026 around 9 a.m. in Minneapolis, Alex Pretti was permanently relieved of his second amendment rights when Border Patrol agent Ochoa and ICE agent Gutierrez violently removed his lawfull concealed cary handgun. Then proceeded to execute him there on the street by firing ten rounds into him at point blank range. I would like to say to those of us that can, and do carry concealed. If they can do it to Alex, they can do to any one of us. As for supporting the republican party, I would like to ask, “How is that working out for you?”

~

To the whiny New York Democrats, why don’t you emigrate to California and be with your own kind? I’m sure they’d love to have you – you’d fit right in. After all, it’s the “Ultimate Playground!”

~

Filed my income taxes last week. I have a social security, a pension, and a personal retirement account. I paid the highest percentage of my adjusted gross income in taxes that I ever have in my entire life. It seems that the one big, beautiful bill turned out to be just one more big Republican lie.

~

New York Medicaid Democrat fraud: $2.5 billion to non-residents – 3 million ineligible enrollees, 196 million improper transportation payments,$120 million kickbacks and bribes in Queens, $68 million adult day care fraud in Brooklyn, $7 million unnecessary tests, and $3.5 million in fraudulent claims in Orange County. Billions wasted while New York taxpayers foot the bill. Brilliant.

~

The Republican administration has done a wonderful job with tariffs. And now that they are adding even more, it will fuel inflation and drive up the cost of living. This is likely to flip the House and Senate to Democratic majorities. Once that happens, there will be another impeachment, and the White House felon will end up where he belongs: in jail. Remember, lock him up?

~

A Supreme Court bomb: tariffs are gone. The White House hit hard, causing swirling chaos throughout all commercial trade. A tailspin, out of control, an international disaster. Still, Epstein. Thanks Trump. (What now?) Election martial law, Iranian war, just to distract? Taking the people for a ride. Taking them for fools.

~

America is looking more and more like the 1930’s Germany; check this out. They’ve got detention centers built all over this country. They want to stop you in the streets and ask you for your papers. Gimme a break! Is this what our country has come down to? All I can say is, first they came for them or immigrants, then they came for us.

~

So, we’re supposed to get $1,700 as a tariff refund? That’s a joke! Trump has confiscated that money in a bank account in some foreign country. We’re never going to see any of it! All it’s done is made him rich.

~

Chuck Schumer, this partial government shutdown is all your fault!

~

Hochul and Mamdani, you are both fired!

~

My electric bill went up more than $100 per month due to Trump’s tariff because NYSEG is not owned by New York State anymore. It’s owned by the country of Spain, and Trump put a substantial tariff on the country, 20 percent. So, seeing how the Supreme Court said it’s illegal to have these tariffs, will my electric bill go down? Will I get a refund? I’m only joking.

~

This so-called president has no dignity at all. It’s a disgrace to be on TV calling people fools, lapdogs, and scumbags. He needs to be thrown out!

~

I’ll say one thing for the British: they believe that no man is above the law. It’s just a shame America doesn’t believe that anymore. Thank you.

~

I was reading an article that the New York governor wants to ban pistols. Does that mean all pistols? Does that mean law enforcement? Does that mean everyone or just its citizens? I’ll bet you it’s just its citizens; then once they ban the pistols, they’ll ban rifles and shotguns. Hang tight, folks, and keep putting those devil rats in office.