Police: Waverly man tried to sell THC, alcohol to 11-year-old

[By Matt Freeze]

SOUTH WAVERLY — A Waverly man was charged the night before his 18th birthday after police said he intended to sell THC products and alcohol to an 11-year-old girl.

Tyler J. Orso was charged on Friday, Feb. 20, and posted $100,000 bail Saturday morning, according to court documents.

Police said communications between Orso and the minor occurred between Christmas Day 2025 and Friday, Feb. 20.

Orso was charged by Sayre SRO Dalton Spencer with five felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, five felony counts of violation of the controlled substances act, five counts of corruption of minors, five misdemeanor counts of violation of the controlled substances act and three counts of purchasing alcohol for a minor.

Spencer said the investigation was a joint effort with the Bradford County Drug Task Force.

Police said they were given permission to use the 11-year-old’s cellphone to communicate with Orso, whom they allege had previously sold vapes, THC vapes, edibles, and marijuana.

Around noon on Feb. 20, using the minor victim’s phone, police reached out to Orso, asking what “yarts n edies” he had — yarts are reportedly slang for THC vapes, and edies are slang for THC edibles.

Orso allegedly sent back a photo of around 50 different vapes for sale and that he was “boutta come dat way soon so I’ll drop it hella soon.”

While police were texting Orso, they said he pulled into the old church on Division Street in South Waverly, where a traffic stop was initiated by Sayre Borough Police.

Police reportedly ordered Orso out of his vehicle at gunpoint and took him into custody without incident. According to police, he authorized a search of his vehicle.

That search allegedly found a blue THC vape and THC gummies, along with two 12 packs of Twisted Tea and a six-pack of Smirnoff Ice.

Police said the gummies from Orso’s vehicle tested positive for THC.

Orso was transported back to the police department, where police said he waived his Miranda rights and gave the passcode and permission to search his cellphone.

Police said they reviewed text messages that allegedly discussed the sale of alcohol, vapes, marijuana, and edibles on a dozen dates between Dec. 30, 2025, and Feb. 9.

According to police, in a written and signed statement, Orso acknowledged the events that allegedly took place on Feb. 20, and said he had purchased the Twisted Tea from Lane’s Beverage earlier that day and had purchased the vapes from King’s Smoke Shop located next to Tops.

His statement, according to police, claimed that he doesn’t reach out to people to sell the items; they reach out to him. The statement also reportedly claimed that the youngest person he ever sold to was 19, but he said he never asks people how old they are when selling to them.

Police claim Orso said he orders the THC products online, and the reason he sells them is that he knows what it is/was like to be addicted to it, and that he doesn’t want anyone resorting to buying the THC products from a source that might have tainted products.

“I was just trying to help them out because that is who I am as a person,” Orzo wrote, according to court documents.

Orso was posted bail and was expected to appear on Feb. 24 before Magisterial District Judge Ryan Edsell.