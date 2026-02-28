TCRM Tales: The Winter Pause

— Finding Hope in Reflection —

[By Galen Morehead, Outreach Services Director, TCRM]

By now, the holiday lights have been packed away, the excitement of the New Year has faded, and we find ourselves in the thick of a Southern Tier winter. If you’re like me, you probably love the season right up until the holidays are over; then, suddenly, the charm of the snow wears off.

The days are short, the sky is often a relentless shade of gray, and the early darkness can leave us feeling tired and run down. It’s easy to lament the cold and count the days until spring, but I’ve found that this “quiet season” offers something the busy months don’t: the opportunity to pause and reflect.

Winter forces us indoors and slows our pace, providing a unique time for reflection on where I am, where I want to go, and who I want to be. This stillness also gives me the space to reflect on those we serve at Tioga County Rural Ministry.

We see so many different people every day from all walks of life, and their stories quickly put my own “winter blues” into perspective. I am reminded of the single mom who works a full-time job and tries to do everything she can for her kids, or the senior citizen who navigates the impossible math of stretching a $1,200 Social Security check to cover an entire month of expenses.

We all have our own struggles, and while the winter can feel depressing, these reflections are exactly what give me hope. That hope is backed by the incredible spirit of our community.

In 2025, TCRM saw 371 families for financial assistance, and remarkably, 55 percent of those families were brand new to us. This is a powerful testament to the people of this county who are looking out for their friends and neighbors. It means that even in the darkest months, you are spreading information and helping those in need find their way to us.

So, while the nights may be long, remember that we aren’t just waiting for the sun to come back. Through our care for one another, we are keeping the light on together.