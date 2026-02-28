Lions Camp Badger Now Accepting Camper Registrations and Employment Applications

Lions Camp Badger is now accepting camper registrations for the summer 2026 season. Nestled in Spencer, New York, the camp offers both overnight and day programs for individuals ages six to 60-plus with intellectual disabilities and related special needs.

Lions Camp Badger’s mission is simple and powerful: to provide meaningful services and unforgettable experiences that support education, vocational skills, personal growth, and independence for individuals of all abilities.

Summer camp is a place where friendships are formed, confidence grows, and lifelong memories are made. Set on 150 acres of beautiful wooded grounds, Lions Camp Badger offers a wide variety of activities including arts and crafts, boating, fishing, athletics, music, drama, swimming, nature exploration, special events, and more.

Families can get a glimpse of camp life by taking a virtual tour on YouTube; just search for “Lions Camp Badger.”

Summer 2026 Camp Sessions

The following sessions are currently enrolling both overnight and day campers:

June 28 – July 3, Young Adult Badgers (ages 18–26); and July 5 – July 10, Buddy Badgers (ages six–60+, individual support for higher needs).

Vocational Food Services Program (ages 18+) is offered July 12 – July 17.

Senior Badgers I (ages 18+, recommended for ages 26–40) will take place from July 21 – July 23.

Family Camp (parents/caregivers and children of any age) is set for July 26 – July 31.

Junior Badgers (ages 6–17), and Junior Buddy Badgers (with 1:1 support) will take place from Aug. 2 to Aug. 7.

Senior Badgers II is recommended for ages 41 to 60-plus.

Family Camp

Family Camp is an excellent option for families who may feel hesitant about sending their children to camp independently for the first time, or for those simply looking to enjoy a vacation in a supportive, inclusive environment. Each family stays in their own cabin and participates in fun, flexible activities throughout the session.

Parents also have opportunities to connect with other families, enjoy some respite time, and share experiences and resources with others who understand their journey. Registration for Family Camp will open in March.

Adult campers (ages 18 and older) may register for more than one session. In many cases, camp costs are covered through individual self-direction plans or grants available through the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD).

Space is limited, and sessions fill quickly, so early registration is encouraged. If a session is full, families are welcome to join the waitlist, as openings do occur.

Looking for a Summer Job?

Lions Camp Badger is currently hiring cabin counselors (must be at least 17 years old and able to live on-site overnight) and an LPN for part of the summer.

To register for camp or apply for a position, visit www.lionscb.org and click on “Summer Camp.”

Questions? Call or text Pat Gillule at (607) 768-2386.