NYSP: Candor woman charged under Leandra’s Law

By Matt Freeze, The Morning Times —

CANDOR — New York State Police announced the arrest on Feb. 7 of a 32-year-old woman who they say drunkenly crashed a vehicle with three children inside.

Troopers said Bianca T. Mann was charged with three counts of felony aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger less than 16 years old.

Troopers said they arrived on Candor Hill Road to find a pickup truck unoccupied against a line of trees and learned that a passerby had given Mann and the three children a ride to the Dandy Mini Mart.

Once they located Mann at the gas station, troopers said Mann displayed characteristics associated with impairment, and standardized field sobriety tests confirmed impairment.

The children, ages nine, six, and one, were turned over to a sober third party, the troopers said.

Mann was arrested and transported to the state police Owego barracks, where her reportable B.A.C. was allegedly 0.22%.

Troopers said Mann was charged under Leandra’s Law, passed in 2009, which made it a felony to drive drunk or impaired by drugs with a person under 16 years old in the vehicle. The law was enacted after the death of 11-year-old Leandra Rosado.

Mann was processed and issued appearance tickets to the Candor Town Court.