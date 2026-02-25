Gail’s Tails

[By Gail Ghinger]

Hey there! First of all, Gail wants to thank everyone for their donations to help her cat Eve, who has cancer and needs surgery soon.

My name is Carrie Ann. My brothers were Barney and Frankie, and they both got adopted. I miss them because I like to play – a lot. I don’t care how big or small your animals are; I will play with anyone. I think I could even play with a dog. Nothing scares me.

I would be best with older kids, more than ten years old. I was born on Sept. 3, 2025 in a barn in Berkshire. I spent the fall playing under a parked car with my brothers. Then it started raining a lot and got cold, so the lady who fed us called Gail to come get the three of us.

We all needed baths, which felt good in the warm water. We liked having a bed and lots of food and were warm. I got spayed two weeks ago and got all my shots, so now I am ready to be adopted.

If you want a kitten who will keep you moving, call Gail at (607) 689-3033 and say you want Carrie. Gail has donation boxes at Scott Smith and Son in Owego and at the Redemption Center next to KFC in Owego. Bottles and cans are accepted there for her cats.

Thank you.