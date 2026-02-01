What’s Happening for the week of February 1, 2026

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. If space is available, your event will appear.

FEBRUARY

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Sundays at 6:15 p.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. No dues or fees. Use the side street entrance. Anyone who struggles with food or weight is welcome. For more information, call (607) 351-9504 or visit foodaddicts.org.

The American Legion is serving breakfast every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. There is a regular menu and weekly specials. Kids under five eat free. The Legion is located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Call (607) 687-3401 for more information.

Worship Service, 8 a.m. coffee time and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Community Baptist Church, 1708 Main St., Apalachin, holds Sunday Bible studies beginning at 10 a.m. followed by an inspirational worship service at 11 a.m. A weekly gathering for prayer takes place on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Information is available on Facebook, by email at cbcapalachin@gmail.com, or by calling (607) 239-2827.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m., and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Drum Class: Saturdays from 1:30-3 p.m., Align With Sarah’s Community Classroom, 217 Main St., Owego. All levels are welcome. Enjoy the magic of rhythm, guided by an experienced teacher. Learn to play in the percussion ensemble. Drums are provided upon request. Free! Donations are accepted. Visit www.alignwithsarah.com/events-calendar to learn more.

JANUARY 31

Climate-Friendly Potluck, noon, First Presbyterian Union Church, entrance on 11 Temple St., Owego. Meat-free dishes welcome.

Seventh Annual Disc Golf Ice Bowl, 11 a.m., Campville Commons Park, 259 Brainard St., Endicott. To support the Tioga County Rural Ministry. For information, contact Rick Powell at (607) 972-7525 (cell) or email at rick@hydroheaven.com.

FEBRUARY 1

Sunday Community Brunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Pancakes, ham, bacon, a variety of quiches, cheesy potatoes, and baked goods.

FEBRUARY 2

WIC Clinic- Spencer, 1 to 6:15 p.m., INSPIRE S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. Adults are welcome too. Kids under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117.

FEBRUARY 3

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right here in Newark Valley.

Susquehanna Valley Audubon meeting, covered dish supper at 6 p.m., free program on “Winter Birds at Your Feeder” by Bill Ostrander at 7:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. More information may be found at www.susquehannavalleyaudubon.org or by calling (607) 425-7426.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections), 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Threads Knitting and Crocheting Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This group meets each week to socialize and work on whatever personal project they are currently working on.

FEBRUARY 4

Chair Yoga for Older Adults, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.

Free Build, 3 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa.

All ages are invited to come build with LEGOS, Magnatiles, and Lincoln Logs.

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

FEBRUARY 5

Beginner line dancing and lessons with Red’s Line Dancing on the Hardwood Dance Floor, 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. No experience is necessary, but a good time is guaranteed! The cost is a $5 suggested donation.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County 1st Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.

FEBRUARY 6

Storytime, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Smokey Legends BBQ, 4 to 7 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego.

Storytime with Stories, Songs, and a Craft, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. The group will read stories about penguins. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

Senior First Friday Program – Classic Movie “Some Like It Hot” and lunch, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333 to register.

Superb Owl Trivia Party on Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Join them for a fun trivia game featuring football favorites and plenty of other topics like commercials, halftime shows, and the Puppy Bowl. Gather a team or come solo. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org for more information.

Berkshire Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Berkshire Fire Department, 12515 NY-38, Berkshire. The menu includes Tuna Noodle Casserole, sides, dessert, and beverage. Football Trivia after lunch. The suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5.00, under 60 is $7.00. Reservations are required. To reserve your seat, please call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

FEBRUARY 7

Soup and Salad Dinner, 3:30 p.m. until gone, Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill offering.

Breakfast at the Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd. In Owego, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Breakfast includes steak and eggs and home fries. Cost is a $9 donation.

Tioga Center Fire Department Annual Pancake Supper Fundraiser, 5 to 8 p.m., Tioga Central School Cafeteria, Tioga Center.

Berkshire Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Berkshire Fire Department, Route 38, Berkshire.

Pokemon Club, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 8

Sip and Paint with Nerissa, 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. All materials will be provided. Suggested donation is $30.

Pasta Fagioli with Meat and Chicken Noodle Hot Homemade Soups, Little Meadows United Methodist Church, 843 Pennsylvania Ave., Little Meadows. The cost is $8 a quart, take-out only. Place your preorder by calling the church at (570) 623-2746 and leaving a message, emailing them at lmumcc175@gmail.com, or just stopping by on Feb. 8 at the church for your order. Orders will be ready between 11a.m. and 1p.m. (or until sold out) for pick-up. Proceeds benefit mission projects.

FEBRUARY 9

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Features homemade ziti, salad, and dessert. A $5 donation is suggested for adults. Nutrition Educator Eliza Cook will be a guest speaker.

Chicken and biscuit dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Nichols Presbyterian Church, 140 S. Main St., Nichols. Two sides and a dessert for $12. PRE-ORDER by calling (607) 699-3302. Takeout only. Pick-up from 4-6 p.m.

WIC Clinic- Waverly, 1 to 6:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

FEBRUARY 10

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

Tioga County Legislature Second Regular Meeting of 2026 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays at 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right here in Newark Valley.

FEBRUARY 11

Athens Senior Citizens Valentine’s Luncheon, noon, Fortune Chinese Buffet, Elmira Street in Sayre. Guests are welcome.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.

FEBRUARY 12

Storytime, Thursdays, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.

Evening Book Club, 6:30 p.m.; Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 13

Monthly Community Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Featuring penne alla vodka, green beans, Italian bread, and dessert. The cost is $12 per person.

FEBRUARY 14

Bourbon Tasting; kitchen opens at noon, tasting from 2 to 3 p.m., auction from 3 to 4 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Veteran Services Fundraiser. Tickets are $50 per person. Purchase tickets at the Owego or Johnson City Elks Lodge, or call (607) 759-8985.

FEBRUARY 16

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

FEBRUARY 17

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right here in Newark Valley.

International Cuisine Day- Mardi Gras Celebration, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.

Apalachin Library Board Meeting, 6:15 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 18

Chair Yoga for Older Adults, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.

FEBRUARY 19

Beginner line dancing and lessons with Red’s Line Dancing on the Hardwood Dance Floor, 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. No experience necessary, but a good time is guaranteed! The cost is a $5 suggested donation.

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.

Lentils and Dark Chocolate with Dietician Rachel Mischler, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Afternoon Book Club, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin

FEBRUARY 20

Spencer Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., INSPIRE S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

BINGO for Older Adults, 1 to 2 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.

FEBRUARY 23

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

FEBRUARY 24

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right here in Newark Valley.

FEBRUARY 25

Chair Yoga for Older Adults, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.

WIC Clinic- Waverly, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

FEBRUARY 26

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.

WIC Clinic- Apalachin, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

FEBRUARY 27

Waverly Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

FEBRUARY 28

Murder Mystery Dinner is back, 4 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Join them for a 1970’s themed evening of murder, mystery, and mayhem. Dinner will be chicken Francese over pasta, vegetables, garlic rolls, salad, and dessert. Reservations are required. The cost is $30. Call (607) 308-1503 or visit newarkvalleycc.com to reserve your seat.

MARCH 1

The Judson University choir will present a diverse selection of uplifting music, including congregational participation and student testimonials. Join them at Lakeview Chapel, located at 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego, at 6 p.m. A freewill offering will be taken.

MARCH 2

WIC Clinic- Spencer, 1 to 6:15 p.m., INSPIRE S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

MARCH 3

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right here in Newark Valley.

MARCH 4

Chair Yoga for Older Adults, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

MARCH 5

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Beginner line dancing and lessons with Red’s Line Dancing on the Hardwood Dance Floor, 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. No experience is necessary, but a good time is guaranteed! The cost is a $5 suggested donation.

Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.

MARCH 6

Berkshire Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Berkshire Fire Department, Route 38, Berkshire.

MARCH 7

Soup and Salad Dinner, 3:30 p.m. until gone, Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill offering.

MARCH 9

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. A $5 donation is suggested for adults.

WIC Clinic- Waverly, 1 to 6:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

MARCH 9 and 10

AARP Smart Driver Course- Session 1 and 2, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. Please call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

MARCH 10

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St. Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right here in Newark Valley.

MARCH 11

Chair Yoga for Older Adults, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.

MARCH 12

Storytime, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.

MARCH 13

Elder Law Clinic, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego. Registration is required, and appointments are limited. Interested individuals are encouraged to sign up early. To request an appointment, call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

MARCH 16

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 17

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right here in Newark Valley.

MARCH 18

Chair Yoga for Older Adults, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.

MARCH 19

Storytime, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Beginner line dancing and lessons with Red’s Line Dancing on the Hardwood Dance Floor, 6:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. No experience necessary, but a good time is guaranteed! The cost is a $5 suggested donation.

Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.

MARCH 20

Spencer Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., INSPIRE S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

BINGO for Older Adults, 1 to 2 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.

MARCH 24

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right here in Newark Valley.

MARCH 25

Chair Yoga for Older Adults, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.

WIC Clinic- Waverly, 1 to 2 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

MARCH 26

Storytime, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Groove to the Music Rhythm and Drum Class, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.

WIC Clinic- Apalachin, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

MARCH 27

Waverly Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

MARCH 28

Spring Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

MARCH 30

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MARCH 31

Tea and Live Stream Yoga with Lindsey, a certified yoga and fitness instructor, Tuesdays 10:15 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Enjoy community along with accessible guided chair and floor movement right here in Newark Valley.

APRIL 1

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

APRIL 2

Storytime, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 9

Sip and Paint with Nerissa, 6 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. All materials will be provided. Suggested donation: $30.

Storytime, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 13

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. A $5 donation is suggested for adults.

APRIL 14

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

APRIL 16

Storytime, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 20

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

APRIL 23

Storytime, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

APRIL 30

Storytime, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 6

Tioga County Industrial Development Agency Regular Monthly Meeting of the Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

MAY 7

Storytime, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 7 and 8

North Orwell Hall Sportsman Antiques and Trap Show, 34142 Rt. 187, Pa. For more information, call Bruce at (607) 426-6276.

MAY 11

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting and Public Hearing, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

MAY 12

Berkshire Free Library Trustees Meeting, 10 a.m., Berkshire Library, Route 38, Berkshire.

MAY 14

Storytime, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 18

Spencer Library Board Meeting, 6 p.m., 41 N. Main St., Spencer.

MAY 21

Storytime, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

MAY 28

Storytime, 11 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.