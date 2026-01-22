What’s Happening at The Academy

Contributed by Luke Kaczynski and Chris Evans —

Owego is a special community. Our quiet, country village on the banks of the mighty Susquehanna has always embodied the best of Small Town America. We take pride in our traditions, we support our children and our neighbors, and we rally together in periods of change and uncertainty.

Among our greatest assets is our school district. Owego has a rich, 200 year history of academic excellence and community engagement. Our graduates continue onward through the years to give back to our local area, the nation, and the world because of the knowledge, skills, experiences, and relationships they formed during their time in our school system.

From the first Owego Academy that was built in 1828 and fostered the education of John D. Rockefeller and Raphael Pumpelly (America’s greatest geologist), through the digital age at our modern Owego Free Academy – our community is rightfully proud of our schools and the accomplishments of our young people. We have always faced our challenges head-on, with purpose, commitment, community engagement, and steadfast motivation.

When Owego centralized with Apalachin in 1954, the village was divided on the issue and sought constructive, collaborative solutions for our children, their families, and for our entire community. As a result, we achieved a centralized, modern school district that continues to lead in academics, athletics, services, and opportunities for our young people.

The work begun in 1828, and reaffirmed in 1954, continues to this day and long into the future. Our involvement in our schools represents the promise of a stronger, healthier, brighter tomorrow because when we cultivate student success, we ensure community success for the next generation. Whether you currently have children enrolled in school or not, your investment in this district is critical. Our future parents, professionals, volunteers, and leaders depend on the foundation we give them today.

2026 marks a significant milestone in Owego-Apalachin’s history. This year’s school budget vote in May will require significant community participation to ensure that we continue to provide the best education possible for our community’s young people. In the coming months, our district will outline an informed and comprehensive picture for voters concerning Owego-Apalachin’s present circumstances and future needs.

It is imperative that we all take an interested position and play an active role in the budget decisions that must be made this year, and it is a decision best made by a fully informed community. A community is best informed when it remains involved, and so we encourage our readers to attend events at Owego’s schools and experience the unique and exciting environment that our district has cultivated.

On account of this moment in history, Owego Free Academy teachers Chris Evans and Luke Kaczynski, the authors, will run a weekly column in The Owego Pennysaver that outlines the impactful programs, initiatives, classes, clubs, and opportunities that are provided across the Owego Apalachin Central School District. From our students’ first days in the elementary schools to the innovative and transformative experiences developed at The Academy, we hope to familiarize the community with the remarkable opportunities that Owego-Apalachin provides for our students, which prepare them for life and help them discover their purpose and calling.

It takes a village to raise a child, and we are exceedingly proud of the role our education system plays in that development. As teachers, our students inspire us daily.

We hope that this column is read with interest and enthusiasm, and that our community will better understand and appreciate the incredible things that take place in our schools, which shape our students, and take action to be involved themselves. These programs cannot take place without the community’s confidence and support, and it is a privilege to present them to you here.