Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Hi everyone! Do you think I’m cute? I’m just adorable. I start purring as soon as you pick me up.

I was born in Berkshire in a barn in early September with my three siblings. As we got older, we wandered outside and hid under an old car. As the nights got colder, so did we.

The lady who was feeding us called Gail to come get us and take us to her house. She was able to just pick us up and put us in carriers.

We were muddy and full of fleas, so we all got baths. That warm water felt really good. We got good food too and slept for a long time. Gail took us to the vet for our shots, and we just got fixed this past week.

Since I am the biggest, Gail thinks I’ll get adopted first. I am a medium-haired tuxedo, and I am four months old. I love to play with other cats and toys.

If you want me, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033. You can donate bottles and cans at the Redemption Center to help pay our vet bills. Thank you.