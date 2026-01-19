Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Fine Arts and Essay Exhibition features the work of 3,444 young artists and writers

The New York State Education Department and Office of General Services recently announced the Jan. 12 opening of the 2026 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Fine Arts and Essay Exhibition. In a press release, they wrote, “Dr. King’s commitment to nonviolent advocacy served as the inspiration for the 3,444 students from 155 public and private schools across the state to submit their creations.”

The submissions, which include several group projects, mark the first time more than 2,000 pieces of student artwork and essays will be on view online, with a selection on display at the Empire State Plaza in Albany for this exhibition.

NYS Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Fine Arts and Essay Exhibition elevates student voices across New York State by inviting them to imaginatively explore how Dr. King’s legacy inspires them to pursue a more just and community-focused future. OGS is proud to partner with NYSED on this annual exhibition, which serves as a testament to Dr. King’s enduring impact on the next generation of New Yorkers.”

NYS Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. said, “I am deeply inspired by the creative works submitted by students from across New York State in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s teachings and legacy. Through this remarkable exhibition, students explored Dr. King’s profound influence on civil rights, our nation, and the world, all while utilizing the powerful lens of artistic expression and civic engagement. As we reimagine education through NY Inspires, this exhibition also demonstrates how interdisciplinary, culturally responsive learning can be brought to life, shaping students into well-rounded, academically prepared, and civically engaged individuals.”

NYS Education Department Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. reminded us that the goal of true education is not only to cultivate intelligence but also to build character. This notion is one that the New York State Education Department wholeheartedly embraces, as we envision an education system that prepares students to be engaged, thoughtful citizens. It’s also reflected in the record number of submissions for this year’s exhibit, which serves as evidence that Dr. King’s enduring legacy continues to inspire students statewide. I’d like to thank New York’s students and schools for their participation and our partners at the Office of General Services for hosting this meaningful exhibit each year.”

Each year, NYSED invites schools to honor Dr. King’s memory by submitting original artworks and essays that reflect Dr. King’s teachings. The student art and essays illustrate Dr. King’s Six Principles and Steps of Nonviolence and celebrate Dr. King’s birthday.

The entire exhibit is posted online at empirestateplaza.ny.gov/nyking.

To honor Dr. King’s legacy and celebrate Black History Month in February, several pieces of student art will also be exhibited by OGS on the Empire State Plaza in Albany, starting Jan. 12 and throughout Black History Month.

New York State is hosting several service-related programs to fulfill Dr. King’s vision of community, including the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Statewide Food Drive, which concludes on Feb. 20, and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Statewide Book Drive, running from Feb. 23 through April 17.