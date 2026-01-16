Law Enforcement Memorial Association is host to free community movie

Law Enforcement Memorial Association is host to free community movieThese moviegoers pose for a photo with Sergeant Celena Sunderlin and Officer Matt Talon prior to the start of the free community movie, shown on Dec. 30 at the Tioga Theater. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

Posted By: psadvert January 16, 2026

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association hosted a free community movie on Dec. 30 at the Tioga Theater, located at 208 Main St. in Owego, N.Y.

Children and families were treated to a free showing of the newly released Disney animated film, Zootopia 2.

Association President Josh Nytch noted that the event was a complete sell-out.

Law Enforcement Memorial Association is host to free community movie

Officers socialize with families arriving for the free community movie, shown on Dec. 30 at the Tioga Theater. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

Along with a free movie ticket, moviegoers also received a free small popcorn and drink.

Nytch remarked, “It’s a positive way to interact with the community,” adding, “It also gave parents a place to take their children during the long winter break.”

The Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association, a nonprofit formed about 25 years ago, remembers the sacrifices of fellow law enforcement officers and those who have fallen while in the line of duty. 

Nytch, in his second term as Association President and with 16 years in the group, explained that the organization wanted to branch out and host a more upbeat event where it could build community relationships. 

Law Enforcement Memorial Association is host to free community movie

The free movie on Dec. 30 was a coordinated effort put together by members, pictured, of the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

The film, Zootopia 2 was chosen since the movie’s theme is tied to law enforcement. Two of the main characters in the film are rookie officers.

Representing law enforcement at the event were members of the NYS Police, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the NYS Mental Health and Court Systems, Broome County Corrections, and the Owego Police Department, among others, all attended the event as volunteers.

Nytch expressed his thanks to the Tioga Theater staff and said, “They were all great to work with,” and hopes that the association can return next year.

Law Enforcement Memorial Association is host to free community movie

Pictured, from left, are Joshua Nytch, from the New York State Office of Mental Health; Corrections Sergeant Celena Sunderlin with the Broome County Sheriff’s Office; and Matt Talon, New York State Court Officer working in Tioga County. (Photo by Sebby S. Truesdail)

To learn more, visit the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association’s Facebook page for upcoming events, such as the annual Police Week Community Day activities in May.    

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Law Enforcement Memorial Association is host to free community movie"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*