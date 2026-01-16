Law Enforcement Memorial Association is host to free community movie

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association hosted a free community movie on Dec. 30 at the Tioga Theater, located at 208 Main St. in Owego, N.Y.

Children and families were treated to a free showing of the newly released Disney animated film, Zootopia 2.

Association President Josh Nytch noted that the event was a complete sell-out.

Along with a free movie ticket, moviegoers also received a free small popcorn and drink.

Nytch remarked, “It’s a positive way to interact with the community,” adding, “It also gave parents a place to take their children during the long winter break.”

The Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association, a nonprofit formed about 25 years ago, remembers the sacrifices of fellow law enforcement officers and those who have fallen while in the line of duty.

Nytch, in his second term as Association President and with 16 years in the group, explained that the organization wanted to branch out and host a more upbeat event where it could build community relationships.

The film, Zootopia 2 was chosen since the movie’s theme is tied to law enforcement. Two of the main characters in the film are rookie officers.

Representing law enforcement at the event were members of the NYS Police, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the NYS Mental Health and Court Systems, Broome County Corrections, and the Owego Police Department, among others, all attended the event as volunteers.

Nytch expressed his thanks to the Tioga Theater staff and said, “They were all great to work with,” and hopes that the association can return next year.

To learn more, visit the Southern Tier Law Enforcement Memorial Association’s Facebook page for upcoming events, such as the annual Police Week Community Day activities in May.