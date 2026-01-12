Legislature appoints Monell as chair, swears in new appointments

By Matt Freeze —

Tracy Monell was appointed Friday morning as chair of the Tioga County Legislature, and legislators made several unanimous appointments heading into 2026.

Monell was nominated as chair by Legislator Ron Ciotoli, with a second by Legislator Bill Standinger.

With no other nominations, a roll-call vote resulted in a unanimous appointment as chair.

“I just want to thank the citizens of Tioga County for their continued faith in me and my fellow legislators,” Monell said. “I would also like to welcome our two new legislators — thank you for your willingness (to serve). I’d like to thank my fellow legislators for their support and trust in me that we will work together to continue the tradition of fiscal responsibility for our county.”

Monell also thanked Legislative Clerk Cathy Haskell and County Administrator Jackson Bailey II for their support and all that they do.

“I’d also like to thank my wife, Elizabeth, for putting up with me in this endeavor,” he said. “Happy New Year to everybody — let’s look forward to a great 2026.”

Legislator Bill Standinger was nominated as deputy chair by Legislator Jake Brown, seconded by Ciotoli. The roll-call vote was unanimous in favor.

Jo Ellen Rose was sworn in to represent Legislative District 2 (Village of Owego) for a three-year term.

David Cantella was sworn in to represent Legislative District 3 (Apalachin/southeastern Owego) for a one-year term.

Former District 3 Legislator Barbara Roberts was sworn in for a three-year term as county treasurer.

All officials said they “solemnly swear to support the Constitution of the United States, and the Constitution of New York, and … will faithfully discharge” their duties in their associated positions.

Additionally, the Morning Times and Tioga County Courier were officially designated once again as the official newspapers for the publication of all local laws, notices and other matters required by law.

Legislators also fixed set dates and times for Legislature meetings in the new year: Meetings will be held at noon at the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, located at 56 Main St. in Oweo on the Tuesday following the legislative committee meetings held during the first full week of each month.

Lastly, legislators unanimously approved the salary for the legislative chair to be set at $42,934, which includes the standard county legislator salary of $13,868 and an additional $29,071 to serve as chair.

(Matt Freeze is a Senior Staff Writer, Morning Times)