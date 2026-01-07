Readers’ Column for the week of January 4, 2026

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. Please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer.

I hope everybody had a Merry Christmas and a safe and good New Year too. So grandparents get lonely out here, especially those who lost their mates. We receive gifts, and the grandchildren’s cards are delivered in person. We give them gifts at Christmas time. We get birthday cards, Christmas cards, and grandchildren – we would like to come visit. I know you’re busy working, but if you could take just 5 minutes to stop by and say hi, hello, how you’re doing, or give a call or text, it would make a grandparent’s day. So think about us. I’m proud of everybody, but think about your grandparents now and then.

~

Does anyone know the holdup on the new Tractor Supply in Owego? I heard there is some water problem, or someone in the village or town of Owego is giving them a hard time.

~

Hey, working class of New York State. The state has decided not to exclude the Big Beautiful Bill: NO TAX on TIPS and OVERTIME on your state taxes because of budget concerns. This state government can spend billions of dollars on goods and services for illegal aliens, but can’t give the working class of the state a tax break? Only four states are doing this to their working poor, all DEMOCRAT run. When are you going to wake up?

~

This is for the person who wrote the mean comment about the young store clerk not being able to make change when the cash register wasn’t working. You blamed the schools and the parents, and your tone was very nasty. Maybe this person is not super smart, but they may be kind, thoughtful, and helpful. And they are working. And they have to deal with mean people like you every day! Maybe you could learn something from that working person who is doing the best they can.

~

I agree with those who feel the proposed County Office Building is too expensive for one of the poorest counties in New York. Those of us at the low end of income are struggling. Those who rent will see increases as landlords pass on tax increases. And what if the casino or Lockheed loses business? In Newark Valley, we have seen years with a 21% tax increase. The NVFD has raised taxes by over 50% over 10 years in an area losing population and receiving fewer calls. Alternatives could be the rehabilitation of the current structure or the Grand Union Plaza.

National Political Viewpoints

We definitely need to get to the bottom of the Epstein files, and I don’t care who’s in them. My suspicion is that Trump is very much involved, or he would not not be talking about getting rid of them all the time. However, what we need to investigate is what Russia has on Trump. He bends over backwards for them all the time, and as a result, Ukraine is going to be thrown under the bus, and people will die because Russia has something on Donald.

~

JD Vance was right; Trump is America’s Hitler. Get him the hell out of there. Impeach him, throw him in prison!

~

There’s thousands and thousands of pages filed on Jeffrey Epstein that have not been released yet. I am not satisfied. I’ll be satisfied when the victims are satisfied. Bring the truth out!

~

Liberals are like Christmas lights. They all hang together; half of them don’t work, and the ones that do aren’t very bright. — Mama Gump

~

Mr. Trump’s control and/or silencing of our media continues. With Paramount’s takeover of CBS, he can exert control over which stories are presented. He has suggested that ABC should lose its broadcasting license because it ran a story criticizing his administration. The Associated Press was kicked out for refusing to change the name of The Gulf of Mexico. All news organizations that refused the Pentagon’s censoring were ordered to leave. So much for freedom of the press.

~

Surprise! Surprise! Vice President JD Vance visited Greenland in March this year, prompting protests by locals outside the American Embassy in Copenhagen. His first impression of the country? “It’s cold as s–t here,” he said. “Nobody told me.” Report from the Daily Beast.

~

I would love to have been a reporter at Trump’s recent press briefing and have the following exchange – Reporter: Mr. President, you stated that under your drug price reduction plan, prices would be reduced by 100, even 400, 500, or even 600%. If only 100%, that would bring the cost of the drug to zero. If that percentage were over 100%, in what form would the purchaser receive a rebate? Trump: I would have to check with my team on that. (Pause.) And by the way, are you trying to embarrass me? Reporter: No, sir, you do a fine job of that yourself!

~

A new low, even for President Trump. He is firing blind and visually impaired people because they don’t look right to him. He said it “adversely affects the interest of the United States.” But if they receive food stamps or Medicaid, they have to work for those benefits. What sense does this make?

~

HEY SNOWFLAKE, in the real world, you don’t get a participation trophy; not everybody is a winner. There are no “safe spaces,” and screaming doesn’t make you right. No one owes you anything, and crying doesn’t solve problems. Nothing is free. People are going to say things that you don’t like. YOU ARE NOT SPECIAL! — Studebaker Hawk

~

Democrats are requesting $50 million for convention security. I suggest we send a couple of gun-free zone signs and call it good.