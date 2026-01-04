What’s Happening for the week of January 4, 2026

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. If space is available, your event will appear.

JANUARY

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Sundays at 6:15 p.m., First Presbyterian Union Church, 111 Temple St., Owego. No dues or fees. Use the side street entrance. Anyone who struggles with food or weight is welcome. For more information, call (607) 351-9504 or visit foodaddicts.org.

The American Legion is serving breakfast every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. There is a regular menu and weekly specials. Kids under five eat free. The Legion is located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Call (607) 687-3401 for more information.

Worship Service, 8 a.m. coffee time and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m. and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons.

Free blood pressure and glucose screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

GriefShare Support Group hosted by Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Held on Mondays through Jan. 5, 2026 from 10 a.m. to noon or 6:30-8:30 p.m. Pre-register at griefshare.org.

Drum Class: Saturdays from 1:30-3 p.m., Align With Sarah’s Community Classroom, 217 Main St., Owego. All levels are welcome. Enjoy the magic of rhythm, guided by an experienced teacher. Learn to play in the percussion ensemble. Drums are provided upon request. Free! Donations are accepted. Visit www.alignwithsarah.com/events-calendar to learn more.

DECEMBER 29

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Game Adventure Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They currently have a full D&D campaign; contact the library at (570) 888-7117 if you are interested in joining. The Game Adventure Club is for adults and children ages 13 and up.

“I Heard the Bells” movie, 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 140 S. Main St., Nichols. The true story of the writing of this Christmas carol. Admission is a freewill offering. Popcorn, candy, and water are available.

JANUARY 2

First Special and Organizational Legislative Meeting for 2026, 9 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Storytime, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Join them for stories, songs, and a craft. The Animal Care Sanctuary will visit and bring along a furry friend for the group to meet. They will have playtime with blocks following the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited, and new families are always welcome.

JANUARY 3

Soup and Salad Dinner, 3:30 p.m. until gone, Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill offering.

Brunch followed by a Lessons and Carols concert with Valley Harmony, noon to 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Brunch will include ham, quiche, pancakes, bacon, muffins, and fruit. Brunch and concert are $10, $6 for senior citizens and students.

JANUARY 6

Threads Knitting / Crocheting Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This group meets each week to socialize and work on whatever personal project they are currently working on.

Health and Human Services meeting, 8:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Information, Technology, and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Administrative Services meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections), 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner, 2:30 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Mental Health Subcommittee, Alcohol and Substance Abuse, and Office of Persons with Developmental Disabilities meeting, 9:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/5n6j7rx3; Meeting ID: 870 0844 5374; Passcode: 042605.

JANUARY 8

Evening Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., 42 E. River Rd., Cady Library, Nichols.

Public Works and Capital Projects meeting, 9 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Legislative (1st monthly legislative workshop) and Legislative Support, 1 p.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 11

Twelfth Night, the end of the Christmas season and the beginning of the Carnivale celebration, 2 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. They will have free revelry with the Basin Street Jazz Band and maybe even a few cookies. All are welcome to this free community event.

JANUARY 12

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Lunch will be meatloaf, potatoes, salad, and dessert. The cost for senior citizens is $5, and $7 for adults.

JANUARY 13

Gentle Yoga and Tea, 10 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Piloting a gentle yoga and tea program designed for anyone looking for slow, supportive movement and community connection. This is chair friendly, beginner friendly, and adaptable for a wide range of ages, bodies, and abilities. No yoga experience is needed. Drop in; donation-based.

First Regular Meeting of the County Legislature for 2026, noon, Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Finance, Legal, and Safety meeting, 10:30 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 14

Athens Senior Citizens Luncheon Meeting, noon, Athens Wesleyan Church. This will be the installation of officers and a memorial service for seniors who passed during the year 2025. Please bring a dish to pass, table service, and a beverage. Coffee will be provided. Guests are welcome.

Candor Free Library Association Annual Meeting, 6 p.m., 2 Bank St., Candor. Annual reports will be presented, and trustees will be elected to the board. The regular January board meeting follows. Both meetings are open to the public, and interested Candor residents are invited to attend.

JANUARY 15

Afternoon Book Club, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., 42 E. River Rd., Cady Library, Nichols.

Community Services Board meeting, 9:30 a.m., Health and Human Services Building, 1062 State Rt. 38, Owego. This meeting is also available via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/49uyeuu9, Meeting ID: 823 2489 7330, Passcode: 355720.

JANUARY 16

Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The menu includes oven-baked chicken, sweet potatoes, collard greens, and peach cobbler for dessert. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org for more information.

Spencer Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Inspire S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Menu includes oven-baked chicken, vegetables, dessert, and a beverage. The suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5, under 60 is $7. Reservations are required. To reserve your seat, please call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

BINGO for Older Adults, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

JANUARY 17

New York Forest Owners Association will have Tom Tasber speak on American black bears at a free, open-to-the-public annual potluck dinner. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.; the meal is at 2 p.m. at Broome County Cooperative Extension, 840 Front St., Binghamton. Bring a dish to pass and your table service. They will provide beverages and a sheet of pizza. Please RSVP Steve at (607) 902-4090.

JANUARY 19 to APRIL 13

GriefShare Support Group, 10 a.m. to noon and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Mondays, Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego For more information, call Lakeview Chapel at (607) 687-3261. Register at GriefShare.org.

JANUARY 20

Apalachin Library Board Meeting, 6:15 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Gentle Yoga and Tea, 10 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Piloting a gentle yoga and tea program designed for anyone looking for slow, supportive movement and community connection. This is chair friendly, beginner friendly, and adaptable for a wide range of ages, bodies, and abilities. No yoga experience is needed. Drop in; donation-based.

JANUARY 22

American Legion 401 Auxiliary Dinner, 5-7 p.m., Main Street, Owego. The menu includes lasagna, salad, rolls, and cookies. The cost is $15 a plate. Eat in or take out.

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., 42 E. River Rd., Cady Library, Nichols.

Legislative (2nd Legislative Workshop), 10 a.m., Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

JANUARY 24

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 11 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Sterling Silver Workshop, 2 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Create your own hand-forged hook and eye bracelet. No experience needed.

JANUARY 27

Gentle Yoga and Tea, 10 a.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Piloting a gentle yoga and tea program designed for anyone looking for slow, supportive movement and community connection. This is chair friendly, beginner friendly, and adaptable for a wide range of ages, bodies, and abilities. No yoga experience is needed. Drop in; donation-based.

International Cuisine Day, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. The menu includes a Korean Barbecue Bowl. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5, under 60 is $7.

JANUARY 29

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., 42 E. River Rd., Cady Library, Nichols.

FEBRUARY 5

Red’s Line Dancing Instruction, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., 42 E. River Rd., Cady Library, Nichols.

FEBRUARY 7

Soup and Salad Dinner, 3:30 p.m. until gone, Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill offering.

FEBRUARY 9

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. A $5 donation is suggested for adults.

FEBRUARY 12

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., 42 E. River Rd., Cady Library, Nichols.

FEBRUARY 19

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., 42 E. River Rd., Cady Library, Nichols.

FEBRUARY 26

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., 42 E. River Rd., Cady Library, Nichols.

MARCH 5

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., 42 E. River Rd., Cady Library, Nichols.

MARCH 7

Soup and Salad Dinner, 3:30 p.m. until gone, Richford Congregational Church, Route 38, Richford. Freewill offering.

MARCH 12

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., 42 E. River Rd., Cady Library, Nichols.

MARCH 19

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., 42 E. River Rd., Cady Library, Nichols.

MARCH 26

Storytime, Thursdays 11 a.m., 42 E. River Rd., Cady Library, Nichols.

MAY 7 and 8

North Orwell Hall Sportsman Antiques / Trap Show, 34142 Rt. 187, Pa. For more information, call Bruce at (607) 426-6276.