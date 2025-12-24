Letter: The War on Education

The Trump administration dismantled the Department of Education (DOE). According to Newsweek (April 23, 2025) this effort is linked to the administration’s opinion that there is ideological overreach (and too much “wokeness”) on campuses.

An article in USA Today (“Inside the Dismantling of the Education Department,” Dec. 2, 2025) noted that students may not be able to afford their degree programs. This includes both high school seniors and graduate degree students.

Elementary and secondary education funding is in question. Oversight of funding for grades K through 12 will now go through the Labor Department. Funding for low-income school districts and for free and reduced school lunch programs is believed to be in jeopardy.

Students with special needs are another area in flux. Reorganization of this department will negatively affect students who have a great need for special services.

The federal government under President Carter coordinated the work of the DOE (The American Presidency Project; Executive Order 12212 The Department of Education) to provide a consistent workflow that coordinated between and within departments. What effect will the new changes have on people working across federal departments and in areas where there have been layoffs? Data collection is one area that may be more difficult to achieve, affecting how accurately successes or failures are reported.

Sincerely,

Frances Tirinato

Apalachin, N.Y.