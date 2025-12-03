Tioga County Property Transactions

On Nov. 17, 2025, property located at 29 Caldwell Ave., Village of Waverly, from Kristopher Singh to Jeffrey and Elizabeth Fariello for $180,000.

On Nov. 18, 2025, property located at 2286 Stanton Hill Rd., Town of Nichols, from Cathy Bower, Terri Kassapian, and Julie Berry to Reuben and Elizabeth Miller for $180,000.

On Nov. 18, 2025, property located at 115 Edgecomb Hill Rd., Town of Barton, from Melissa Chilson to James Volkmar and Frances Rose for $215,000.

On Nov. 18, 2025, property located at 15 N. Main St., Village of Spencer, from Spencer Food Mart Properties LLC to Spencer Shurfine RE Holdings LLC for $720,000.

On Nov. 18, 2025, property located at 536 Ro-Ki Blvd., Town of Nichols, from Linda Nichols by Atty in Fact and Tonya Johnson as Atty in Fact to Robert and Darlinda Hollenbeck for $80,000.

On Nov. 19, 2025, property located at Forest Hill Road, Town of Owego, from Bruce and Vera Layman to Lori Kirtland for $79,500.

On Nov. 19, 2025, property located at 83 Paige St., Village of Owego, from Terry Jo Ward as Atty in Fact and Sharon Van Housen by Atty in Fact to OV Mind LLC for $70,000.

On Nov. 19, 2025, property located at 12 Lincoln Ave., Village of Waverly, from BLSH Realty Corp to Patrick Kingston and Jenna Stedge for $39,000.

On Nov. 19, 2025, property located at 112 Tracy Rd., Village of Waverly, from Kasey and Melissa Traub to NSGRACELY LLC for $330,000.

On Nov. 19, 2025, property located at 160 Owego St., Village of Candor, from Debra Hollenbeck to Nicholas Kowalczyk for $132,500.

On Nov. 19, 2025, property located at 1 Charlotte St., Village of Owego, from James Jr. and Theresa Raftis to Colin Jon Talgo for $190,000.

On Nov. 19, 2025, property located at 19 Cronk Rd., Town of Candor, from Martha Foote by Atty in Fact and Tina Bennett as Atty in Fact to Clifford Switzer for $50,000.

On Nov. 19, 2025, property located at 12097 Rt. 38, Town of Berkshire, from Menno, Madelene, Isaac, and Barbara Hostetler to Menno and Madelene Hostetler for $105,000.

On Nov. 21, 2025, property located at 13 Pine St., Village of Waverly, from Annette Gillan to Alex Bingham for $115,000,

On Nov. 21, 2025, property located at 674 Cafferty Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Carolyn Comer by Atty in Fact and Julia Nejeschleba as Atty in Fact to Alexander and Abigail Frustino for $230,000.

On Nov. 21, 2025, property located at 13 Ithaca St., Village of Waverly, from Lisa Heath to Heather Mullen for $181,000.

On Nov. 24, 2025, property located at 1695 N. Cafferty Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Nicholas Weisbrod to Paul Jr. and Elizabeth Burns for $276,000.

On Nov. 24, 2025, property located at Eastman Road, Town of Berkshire, from Daniel and Wendy Umiker to George Hoffmier Jr. For $50,000.