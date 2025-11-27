Tioga County Property Transactions

On Nov. 10, 2025, property located at 491 West Whitcomb Rd., Tioga, from Schoo-Dailey Farm Holding Company LLC to Ethan and Stephanie Schoonover for $326,000.

On Nov. 10, 2025, property located at 135 Middle Rd., Town of Barton, from Emily, Paul, and Tanya Crockett and Cory Yost to Heather Warner for $120,000.

On Nov. 10, 2025, property located at Montrose Turnpike, Town of Owego, from Joel and Esther Fyock to David and Julie Smith for $130,200.

On Nov. 10, 2025, property located at 196 Slate Rd., Town of Candor, from the County of Tioga to Dawn Shedden for $12,000.

On Nov. 12, 2025, property located at 6225 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Owego, from the County of Tioga to Chain Link Properties, LLC for $29,000.

On Nov. 12, 2025, property located at 419 Loder St., Village of Waverly, from the County of Tioga to Norman Millage Jr. for $25,000.

On Nov. 12, 2025, property located at 1153 S. Ketchumville Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from John and Linda Rockwell to Benjamin Oringer and Kayle Fernandes for $345,000.

On Nov. 13, 2025, property located at 33 South Vanderkarr Rd., Tioga, from Kaiden Story to Luke and Jessica Beckwith for $140,000.

On Nov. 17, 2025, property located at 163 Nagel Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from the Estate of Michael Medovich to Scott Ernst and Julie Jordan for $225,000.

On Nov. 17, 2025, property located at 29 Caldwell Ave., Village of Waverly, from Kristopher Singh to Jeffrey and Elizabeth Fariello for $180,000.

On Nov. 17, 2025, property located at 4616 Foster Valley Rd., Town of Owego, from Timothy and Caitlyn Burford to Kristian and Holli Fish for $425,000.

On Nov. 17, 2025, property located at 5478 St. Rt. 17C, Town of Owego, from Debora Kelsey to Jacob Hoffman and Azlin Myers for $590,000.

On Nov. 17, 2025, property located at 1819 E. Campville Rd., Town of Owego, from Kaleb Ragon to Douglas Harrington for $34,442.

On Nov. 17, 2025, property located at Davis Hollow Road, Town of Newark Valley, from Paul and Janet Evenson to George Hoffmier Sr. for $18,000.

On Nov. 17, 2025, property located at 3125 Waits Rd., Town of Owego, from The Farm at Owego LLC to David and Cheryl Twitchell for $39,900.

On Nov. 17, 2025, property located at 300 Catlin Hill Rd., Tioga, from Jason and Tammy Thomas to Brittany and Timothy Parke for $275,000.

On Nov. 17, 2025, property located at 3125 Waits Rd., Town of Owego, from The Farm at Owego LLC to Eric Johnson for $15,000.

On Nov. 17, 2025, property located at 34 Dover Dr., Town of Owego, from Sylvester Giuffrida to Jason and Debora Bernagozzi for $324,900.

On Nov. 17, 2025, property located at 1 Dogwood Lane, Town of Owego, from Daniel and Carlie Myers to Kimberly Palmer for $610,000.

On Nov. 17, 2025, property located at 173 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from Paul Petryszyn and Terri Gates to Megan Shuman and Cayden Turcsik for $267,000.