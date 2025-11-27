Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger

Look at me then and look at me now. I was rescued on Aug. 24 only a few weeks old, with my sister. Lucky for us, someone saw us being dropped on the side of the road. Nice people looked to see what was in the bag and found us.

They brought us to our neighbor, where she found a foster to care for us. Our foster mom is keeping my sister, but I need a home.

I am about four months old now. My name is Lil’ Bear. My mom says I am spunky, spicy, and a curious little guy.

I am not afraid of much. I am friends with a Newfoundland dog and other cats at my foster home. I think I would do well with dogs who don’t chase me and other cats. I think I would do well with kids over ten, but not real young ones. I am going for my shots and to be neutered on Dec. 3.

You can contact Becky at (607) 744-2385 if you are interested in adopting me. Cans can be donated at the Redemption Center to help with the cats’ medical bills. Happy Thanksgiving!