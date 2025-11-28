Annual Breakfast Honors Local Veterans

By Carol A. Henry —

A Community Breakfast to Honor our Military Veterans was hosted by the Candor Allen Memorial Baptist Church on Saturday, November 8, with over 30 veterans and family members attending. Guest speaker Rick Neild, Corporal, U.S. Army, retired, focused on his founding organization “Team Timmy” in memory of his son, Captain Timothy Michael Neild. The organization is geared toward raising awareness of brain injury research, veteran resources, and suicide awareness and prevention.

Neild’s presentation was given in conjunction with a video produced by TSN (Canada’s ESPN) entitled “Kevin Shier: Hero’s Welcome.” It was the story of Captain Timothy Neild, highlighting the highs and lows of his career and life.

In addition to the community supporting the veterans and their fundraisers, Neild wanted to mention a “Celebration of Life” event and the support and involvement of Pete and Sherry Clare of Turkey Trot Acres, who hosted the event this past June, with plans to host it again on June 6, 2026.

The event is open to the public, with an all you can eat buffet and an open mic for people to play and sing. The cost to participate is $40.00 with $10.00 going directly to the “Team Timmy” scholarship fund.

The “Ride for Life” has also become a real community event and starts at the Candor Town Hall, with State Police riders leading the way. The scholarship is also funded through the “Ride for Life” event in memory of his son, Captain Timothy Michael Neild.

The scholarship is awarded to a local Candor graduate to help further their education for both college and trade school. Since 2018, the events have raised over $10,000; $4,000 was awarded this past June to three Candor graduates.

Local financial support was also received from Owego CarStar, Williams & Edsall Surveying, Robinson Contracting, and Joey Van Ostrander. Businesses that donated door prizes include Power & Paddle, The Shoe Outlet, The Rustic Grill at Bostwick’s, Home Central, The 5, and Main Street Wine and Liquor, just to name a few.

At the end of the breakfast, each veteran who attended received a door prize donated by many vendors within several counties.

A heartfelt thanks was extended to all our veterans and to those who help support them.