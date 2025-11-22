Festive lights enhance Owego’s Riverwalk

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Downtown Owego, New York is in the holiday spirit, and a festive attribute is the recent addition of an illuminated archway along the Owego Riverwalk. The project is a prelude to making Owego even more of a destination with its shops, restaurants, special activities, events, and more.

The Cellar Restaurant, located at 196 Front St., in Owego, N.Y., has partnered with Bruce Nelson of Nelson Development Group to install an illuminated archway along the Owego Riverwalk.

Nelson explained that the illuminated archway is located behind three lots owned by John and Stephanie Whitmore of the Cellar Restaurant and Nelson Development Group. The Whitmores also own and operate the Pumpelly House Estate.

Nelson remarked, “Our goal is to help brighten and enhance our beautiful Riverwalk space and draw more attention to Owego,” adding, “We’d love to see more local businesses or organizations join in to extend the lighting across the entire Riverwalk.”

Nelson believes the project will ultimately attract more people to explore Owego. With tens of thousands of cars traveling on the interstate on any one day and regular traffic over the Court Street Bridge, the illuminated archways catch drivers’ attention.

Nelson said, “It’s an awesome visual, and I hope that others will see the value in it.”

The lights used for the project, Nelson explained, are all energy-efficient LEDs.

With a spotlight on the Holiday Showcase and Lights on the River, two popular events in Owego during the holiday season, Nelson articulated that the illuminated archway is an inviting feature for visitors. He envisions that it could ultimately connect Ahwaga Park at the east end and Draper Park on the west end to a future tunnel of lights on the Riverwalk.

The Whitmores agree and share that they love the Village of Owego and are excited to be a part of this project. They see it as a win-win for businesses by potentially drawing more visitors to Owego during the holiday season and also as a community-based initiative that would result in enjoyment for everyone.

The lighted walkway could remain in place all year. The Whitmores foresee other possible functions for it, too, such as decorating it in red hearts for Valentine’s Day or shamrocks for St. Patrick’s Day. With endless creativity, it is hoped that building owners will essentially expand upon it in upcoming seasons.

The Whitmores noted that the archway could easily be uninstalled if necessary, should the need arise.

The Whitmores expressed, “We are working to get the word out and promote the concept,” with hopes that other business owners or the Historic Owego Marketplace will be interested in collaborating in any way they can.

Village of Owego officials recently posted to their social media, in part, “Thank you to John and Stephanie Whitmore and Bruce Nelson for constructing this and powering it. As a reminder, the Riverwalk is technically a Village park, and the Village needs to be involved in any project including it,” adding, “We do not have the ability to maintain the Riverwalk during the fall and winter months, and you should use caution if you visit this cool light tunnel. We don’t have the staff to dedicate to it and cannot legally salt the walkway because it’s so close to the river. So, bring a flashlight and wear proper shoes. Even wet leaves can be slippery.”

John Whitmore noted that he would be willing to help maintain the Riverwalk during the holiday season and plans to discuss options with Village of Owego officials.

The Whitmores and Nelson Development Group hope visitors enjoy the new illuminated archway and welcome all to Owego during the holiday season.