Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Nov. 3, 2025 through Nov. 9, 2025 there were 168 calls for service, six traffic tickets issued, and the department responded to seven motor vehicle accidents. There were two Mental Health Holds reported.

The department also reported the following arrests:

James C. Smith, 40, Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant for reckless endangerment in the second degree (misdemeanor) due to failure to appear in court since 2021. Smith was arraigned Village of Owego Court and was released on his own recognizance pending future court appearances.

Frederick R. Davis, 42, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for tampering with physical evidence (felony), and Criminal Possession Controlled Substance in the seventh degree (misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on Southside Drive. Davis was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Nathania C. Luciano, 51, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for Criminal Possession Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree (D – Felony), Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony), Criminal Use Drug Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor), Criminal Possession Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Misdemeanor), Uninspected Motor Vehicle (Violation), and Inadequate Muffler (Violation) following a traffic stop on Southside Drive. Luciano was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Ryan M. Bacon, 25, Binghamton, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant for criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree (misdemeanor) due to failure to appear in court. Bacon was additionally charged with bail jumping in the third degree (misdemeanor) and turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Arraignment Court.