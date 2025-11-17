Letter: The economy is not better

USAFacts reports that over one quarter (27%) of Americans are just getting by (19%) or finding it difficult to get by (8%).

In 2024, 29% of Americans felt worse off than in 2023. (The number improved from 64% in 2022.) However, according to Pew Research in October 2025, 74% of Americans say the economy is fair or poor, and they do not expect improvement.

Most Americans cite inflation as the main reason for financial distress. The cost of basic living expenses and housing is the main financial challenge. By September 2025 overall prices increased by 3.0% compared to 2024. Two-thirds of the 3% inflation rate was due to rising housing and medical costs.

The administration’s proposed 2026 budget has a 44% reduction in funding for the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The 2025 budget bill has major cuts to Medicaid and a 3.3 trillion increase in the deficit. Medicare cuts will occur because of the budget bill.

Additionally, the government shutdown exists because President Trump and the Republican Congress will not negotiate to keep the Affordable Care Act insurance plans affordable.

The Economy is not better and is in fact worse.

Sincerely,

Marita Florini

Newark Valley, N.Y.