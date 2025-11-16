What’s Happening for the week of November 16, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. If space is available, your event will appear.

NOVEMBER

Narcotics Anonymous: Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 117 Main St., Owego, beginning Nov. 6 until Dec. 25. These are open meetings. Please use the parking lot in the rear of the church; meetings are held in the Great Hall (upstairs).

The American Legion is serving breakfast every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. There is a regular menu and weekly specials. Kids under five eat free. The Legion is located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Call (607) 687-3401 for more information.

Worship Service, 8 a.m. coffee time and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m. and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair Yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

GriefShare Support Group hosted by Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Held on Mondays through Jan. 5, 2026 at 10 a.m. to noon or 6:30-8:30 p.m. Pre-register at griefshare.org.

Drum Class: Saturdays from 1:30-3 p.m., Align With Sarah’s Community Classroom, 217 Main St., Owego. All levels are welcome. Enjoy the magic of rhythm, guided by an experienced teacher. Learn to play in the percussion ensemble. Drums are provided upon request. Free! Donations are accepted. Visit www.alignwithsarah.com/events-calendar to learn more.

OCTOBER 29 to DECEMBER 10

Seven Days of Holiday Vendors and Crafters, 5-8 p.m., to be held every Wednesday until Dec. 10, Owego Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Vendors and crafters will be displaying their wares for the holiday season. The public is welcome; there will be weekly dinners available for $12. If vendors or crafters would like to join them to display their wares, contact Diane Szluka at (607) 312-0221.

NOVEMBER 15

Holiday Showcase, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Owego. Santa will arrive in a horse-drawn carriage at noon; there will be music, entertainment, in-store specials, and much more. Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

Santa Jam 2025, noon to 5 p.m., Endicott Elks, 619 N. Nanticoke Ave., Endicott. Benefit for Broome County Toys for Tots. There is a $10 donation at the door; kids 12 and under are free. There will be an acoustic guitar raffle, 50/50 raffle, and new toy donations are appreciated. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be on hand.

Tales Atop A Russian Stove Free Youth Art Workshop, 1 to 3 p.m., Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front St., Owego. Registration is required; for more information, visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org.

Free New York State Snowmobile Safety Course, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Lunch is provided. Snowmobilers who are ages 10 (a copy of the birth certificate is required for proof of age) through 18 (need not be club members). Available to any snowmobilers and their children aged 10 and up. New snowmobilers of all ages are also welcome. Hosted by the Tioga Ridge Runners. CLASS IS LIMITED TO THE FIRST 50 STUDENTS. To register, visit Parks.ny.gov/recreation/snowmobiles. For more information, call (607) 239-1175.

Spaghetti supper, 6-8 p.m., Vestal Center United Methodist Church, 478 West Hill Rd. Donations are appreciated, including one non-perishable food item for the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW), sponsored by the Broome County Council of Churches.

Christmas Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 932 W. River Rd., Nichols.

“Furry Buddy Rescue” Bingo Fundraiser, 1 to 4 p.m., Kelly’s Sports Bar, 102 N. Page St., Endicott. Raffle baskets will also be available.

NOVEMBER 16

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Owego Rotary’s 15th Annual Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Free entry and free parking. Handcrafted gifts are perfect for special people on your holiday list. Over 30 tables plus Rotary’s huge basket raffle, 50/50 and bake sale. Rotary’s proceeds are donated to the Rotary Foundation’s campaign to eradicate polio.

Che-Hanna Rock and Minera Club meeting, 2 p.m. presentation; the Pebble Pups will meet at 1 p.m. and there will be a business meeting at 1:30 p.m., Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St. Use the ramp door at the back of the church to enter the building. At 2 p.m., Joe Healey, president of the Mineralogical Society of Northeastern PA, will present a program on Carborundum. The program is free, and the public is invited. For more information, visit www.chehannarocks.com or contact Inga Wells at (607) 425-7426.

Linden Foster will present the Young Artists Series Recital of the American Guild of Organists at 5 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Episcopal Church, located at 44 Main St. in Binghamton. Linden is a junior organ performance major at Houghton University and a native of Candor.

NOVEMBER 17

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is needed. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Social Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117.

Christmas Market applications are available at the Spalding Memorial Library! The deadline for vendors to apply is Nov. 17. The market will be held on Nov. 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit www.spaldinglibrary.org to download an application. Call the library with any questions at (570) 888-7117.

Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This club includes tabletop and computer games for ages 10 and up. Any questions, please call (570) 888-7117.

NOVEMBER 18

Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Annual Meeting, 6 p.m. at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. For more information, please call (607) 687-4222.

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen before Zzzz’s Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10 to 11 a.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Each workshop has a nutrition lesson and cooking demonstration, complete with free samples to enjoy. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Threads Knitting/ Crocheting Group, 6 to 8 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. This is a group open to all ages wishing to explore knitting, crocheting, and other crafts. Members usually come with individual projects to work on.

Creative Corner Teen Art Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Teens in grades 6-12 are invited to attend art club meetings twice a month on the first and third Tuesday. This month, they are learning Floral Design. On Nov. 18 they will be making fresh autumn floral centerpieces. Call to register at (570) 888-7117.

NOVEMBER 19

Contemporary Book Club: Herod and Mary by Kathie Lee Gifford, 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance.

Tales and Tails Book Club, 4 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. They will discuss “Because of the Rabbit” by Cynthia Lord. Copies of the book are available at the library. Selected book titles are geared for ages eight-12, but older and younger children who are interested in reading the book are welcome to attend.

NOVEMBER 20

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Afternoon Book Club – The Man Who Died Twice by Richard Osman, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Line dancing is back with Red’s Line Dancing Instruction, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Newark Valley Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., 56 Main St., Owego.

Thanksgiving Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Menu includes roasted turkey with gravy, traditional side dishes, and pumpkin pie. Seating is limited, and reservations are required. Suggested contribution of $5 for those aged 60 and over, and $7 for those under 60. Call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org to reserve your seat.

Story Time, 11:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

Adult Book Clubs, 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. The 1 p.m. club all reads the same book, and the 6 p.m. club reads their own book on a shared topic (UUCAS) will host a Transgender Day of Remembrance and Resilience (TDRR) Service, 6 p.m., 112 North St., Athens, Pa. All are welcome. Additional parking is available at the Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main Street, Athens. Endless Mountains Pride is co-hosting the event.

NOVEMBER 21

Spencer Senior Social Hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Inspire S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer. Menu includes fish almondine, sides, dessert, and a beverage. Suggested contribution for ages 60 and over is $5, under 60 is $7. Reservations are required. To reserve your seat, call (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

BINGO for Older Adults, 1 to 2 p.m., TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

Storytime Fridays, 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Join them for stories, songs, crafts, and a puppet show. Ms. Jess will read Thanksgiving stories. The Puppet Theatre will perform at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Playtime with blocks will follow the 11 a.m. session. All ages are invited, and new families are welcome.

NOVEMBER 22

Wishlist, A Ti-Ahwaga Dream Roles Cabaret, 7 p.m., Ti-Ahwaga Theater, Delphine Street, Owego. Tickets are on sale now at tiahwaga.com.

Surviving the Holidays (for those grieving the loss of a loved one), 10 a.m. to noon or 2 to 4 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Pre-register at GriefShare.org/holidays.

Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 300 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Huge variety of homemade crafts and lunch is available.

Grateful Dead Tribute Concert featuring Mike Frank and Friends and Crooked River Saints, doors open at 6 p.m., Owego Elks Lodge, 223 Front St., Owego. Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Presented by the Tioga Arts Council. Visit www.tiogaartscouncil.org for details.

Messy Church – Free Spaghetti Dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Owego United Methodist Church, 261 Main St., Owego. All are welcome.

Riverow Bookshop will be hosting a reading and book signing of HOKAHEE TO LUM (So You Will Know), 1 to 3 p.m., 187 Front St., Owego. For more information, Find them on Facebook or call (607) 687-4094.

NOVEMBER 23

Mahjong, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

St. Mary’s Raffle Extravaganza, 1 to 5 p.m., ACRC Russian Club, 1006 Watson Blvd., Endicott. Auction items, basket raffles, and 50/50’s!

NOVEMBER 24

Jane Austen Movie Club – Pride and Prejudice, 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Adventure Gaming Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Calling all tabletop role-playing game fans. Scheduled biweekly, ages 13 and older. Sign-ups for D&D are required! Call (570) 888-7117.

NOVEMBER 25

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Zen before Zzzz’s Yoga, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Euchre, 2 to 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

NOVEMBER 26

Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Food Pantry, 10 to 11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Register by Tuesday, Nov. 25 by 8:30 a.m. until full. Phone: 2-1-1 or online: www.foodbankst.org/cfd. Pre-registration required. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

NOVEMBER 27

Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Story Time, 11:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

NOVEMBER 27 and 28

The Spalding Memorial Library will be closed. The library will reopen on Nov. 29 for the Christmas Market. You can always reserve books by visiting www.spaldinglibrary.org.

NOVEMBER 30

Plant Bingo Brunch Series, noon, Tioga Gardens. A $20 ticket includes brunch bites and prizes. Play bingo, learn, and win plants! Tioga Gardens is located at 2217 Route 17C, Owego.

DECEMBER 4

Story Time, 11:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

DECEMBER 5

Lights on the River in downtown Owego, 5-9 p.m. There will be local shopping, food trucks, vendors, live entertainment, fireworks, and more! Hosted by the Historic Owego Marketplace. Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

Owego Elks Village Christmas Celebration, 6 p.m., 223 Front St., Owego. There will be free hot cocoa and popcorn, crafts, a kids’ raffle, music, Smokey Legends BBQ, and Christmas fun for all ages!

DECEMBER 8

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

DECEMBER 9

Young Adult Book Club, 5 to 7 p.m., Spalding Memorial Library, 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Join Thomas on the second Tuesday of each month from 5-7 p.m. For more information, call (570) 888-7117 or send them a message through Facebook or Discord!

DECEMBER 11

Story Time, 11:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

DECEMBER 14

Advent Jazz Vespers by the Presbybop Quintet, 4 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. The Christmas Eve Band will present seasonal vespers featuring the immortal music of “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Light snacks available in Fellowship Hall at 3 p.m. before the event.

DECEMBER 17

Contemporary Book Club: The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon, 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance.

DECEMBER 18

Story Time, 11:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.

DECEMBER 20

Sunflowers Dancing School presents “The Nutcracker Ballet”, 2 p.m., Ti-Ahwaga Community Players Theatre, 42 Delphine St., Owego. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by texting (607) 621-1954 or Visiting www.sunflowerscommunityspace.com. Local dancers from Broome, Tioga, and Bradford Counties will put on this holiday classic.

Live, Drive-Thru Nativity Event, 5 to 7 p.m., McKendree Church, 224 Owego Rd., Candor. From the warmth and comfort of your car, tune into their YouTube channel for an audio narration of the Christmas story. For those without a device to hear the narration, a printed version will be available. Visit www.mckendreechurch.com/ to learn more.

DECEMBER 25

Story Time, 11:30 a.m., Cady Library, 42 E. River Rd., Nichols.