Annual Veterans Day ceremony held in Owego

By JoAnn R. Walter —

Veterans and their families, along with local community members, gathered at Glenn A. Warner Post 1371 in Owego, N.Y., for the annual Veterans Day ceremony. The day pays tribute to living veterans who have selflessly served our nation in the U.S. Armed Forces.

In remembrance of Jim Raftis, Sr., a decorated table was set up in front of the podium, and featured a framed photo of Raftis, along with a plaque that had been dedicated to him for his service to veterans. Raftis passed away just prior to Memorial Day.

Vietnam veteran Lew Sauerbrey hosted the ceremony. The V.F.W. Post 1371 Color Guard posted the colors. Sauerbrey offered a prayer following the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem.

Dennis Mullen, Director of the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency (TCVSA), recited the names of veterans who have passed away since Memorial Day, which was followed by a bugle performance of Taps by Steve Palinosky.

Mullen discussed the many services that the TCVSA offers to veterans, including navigating the intricacies of the Veterans Administration, as well as events they support, such as the annual Ruck for Them and the Field of the Forgotten Fallen, both of which raise awareness of veteran suicide.

The agency made a notable headline this year. At a Cares-Up Conference held in Troy, N.Y. in October, the TCVSA was recognized by the New York State Office of Mental Health for its suicide prevention efforts.

Mullen made note of a concerning statistic, and that being women veterans are five times more likely to commit suicide. Via benefits appropriated to help women who have experienced sexual trauma, the TCVSA has been able to assist local women veterans.

One positive outcome that Mullen shared was about a 13 year Marine Corp veteran whose home was deemed uninhabitable due to storm damage, and after working through the proper channels, he was able to be placed in a veterans’ retirement community.

Mullen announced that the agency is offering to pay first-year dues for veterans who wish to join a veteran’s organization of their choice and said,

“We want to see these organizations flourish.”

Mullen also gave a nod to retiring Tioga County Legislative Chair Marte Sauerbrey, who was instrumental in the original development of the agency.

Al Eaton, a Navy veteran, spoke of the continued work of the Southern Tier Veterans Service Group, which was formed in 2011. The group assists veterans with a broad range of services in the Southern Tier and Northern Pa. and can offer connections to other agencies and affiliates.

Eaton mentioned the recent grand opening of the Broome County Veterans Resource Center located at 11 Frederick St. in Binghamton, N.Y. The center is a one-stop shop for veteran services, and Tioga County veterans are welcomed to visit. He cited a recent accomplishment by the organization Soldier On, who made tiny homes available for homeless veterans.

Veterans are also encouraged to consider taking a free trip to see the monuments in Washington, D.C., with Twin Tiers Honor Flight. Veterans can find information at twintiershonorflight.org.

Eaton remarked, “I encourage veterans to tell their story,” and added, “For some veterans, the transformation by taking the Honor Flight is remarkable, and for many, it’s the first time they’ve ever told their story.”

V.F.W. Post 1371 Auxiliary member Dorolyn Perry offered insight into the Red Buddy Poppy program and how it assists in providing funds to help veterans. The Auxiliary has donated blankets, scarves, hats, gloves, socks, and more to local veterans and is involved in several other programs.

For information about the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency, visit their office at 56 Main St. in Owego, N.Y. Appointments are preferred by calling (607) 687-8250.