Don’t Trash It, Smash It! Pumpkin Smash Event in Tioga County

Get ready for a fun and festive fall event! Tioga County Sustainability, Tioga County Tourism, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County, and Tioga County 4-H are hosting the second annual Pumpkin Smash event on Saturday, Nov. 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds, 53 Elm St., Owego.

What is a Pumpkin Smash?

A Pumpkin Smash is a unique event that aims to reduce waste by diverting pumpkins from landfills. After Halloween, bring your used jack-o’-lanterns or whole pumpkins to the Pumpkin Smash and help smash them to pieces! These smashed pumpkins can then be composted or donated to local livestock.

What to Expect at the Event

Get your hands dirty and have fun smashing pumpkins! Enjoy a variety of fun fall-themed games for the whole family. Or, fuel up with delicious snacks and drinks.

During the Pumpkin Smash Event, the organizers will collect non-perishable canned goods to support Tioga County Rural Ministry.

Important Information

Please remove all candles and decorations from your pumpkins before you bring them.

Bring your own bucket or container if you want to take home some smashed pumpkins for composting or whole pumpkins for livestock.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Please do not bring your own smashing implements. They will be provided along with personal protective equipment (PPE).

The event is rain or shine.

If you’d like to donate a pumpkin for someone else to smash, drop-offs will be accepted between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Nov. 8 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds.

Mark your calendars and join this fun and eco-friendly event. Remember to bring a non-perishable canned good; every can makes a difference!