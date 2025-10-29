Tioga County Property Transactions

On Oct. 10, 2025, property located at 5 Spruce St., Village of Owego, from Adam and Sadie Hall to Season II LLC for $20,000.

On Oct. 14, 2025, property located at Marshland Road, Town of Owego, from Community LD LLC to Dean Housing LL for $22,000.

On Oct. 14, 2025, property located at 344 Shady Hill Dr., Town of Owego, from Roxanne Schneider to Robert and Shawn Lucas for $285,000.

On Oct. 14, 2025, property located at 706 Dean Creek Rd., Town of Barton, from Eric Baylor Ind., and as POA and Debra Baylor by POA to Joseph and Tierney Walter for $386,500.

On Oct. 15, 2025, property located at 768 Washburn Rd., Town of Spencer, from Patrick and Michele Conrad to Daniel Gallagher for $177,000,

On Oct. 15, 2025, property located at 248 Allyn Rd., Tioga, from Paul Montague to Zachary and Hailey Comstock for $7,000.

On Oct. 15, 2025, property located at 144 North Main St., Village of Spencer, from Timothy and Holly Duncan to Chase Wojtanik and Ashlee Pealo for $265,000.

On Oct. 16, 2025, property located at 435 Cayuta Ave., Village of Waverly, from Michael Bernatavitz to Dandy 88 Waverly for $141,522.

On Oct. 16, 2025, property located at 0 Cayuta Ave., Village of Waverly, from Fred Foote In. to Dandy 88 Waverly LL for $358,478.

On Oct. 16, 2025, property located at 1247 Ridge Rd., Town of Barton, from Michele Miller to Kyle Clapper and Jolene Fenner for $462,500.

On Oct. 16, 2025, property located at Talmadge Hill West, Town of Barton, from Mary Smith by Atty in Fact and Jeff Smith as Atty in Fact for $40,000.

On Oct. 16, 2025, property located at 99 Hall Rd., Town of Owego, from Nicholas and Suzanne Cavitiaio to Olivia Klett and Sean Madey for $185,000.

On Oct. 16, 2025, property located at 26 Holiday Hill Rd., Town of Owego, from Zachary Snyder to Samuel and Anne Gill for $260,000.

On Oct. 16, 2025, property located at 13-15 Maple Ave., Village of Newark Valley, from Patterson Court LL to Artison Property Solutions LLC for $195,000.

On Oct. 16, 2025, property located at 102 Center St., Village of Waverly, from Garth Pipher to Brandon Ward and Amy Forbes for $172,500.

On Oct. 16, 2025, property located at 5 Courtly Cir., Town of Owego, from Joshua and Breana Carroll to Zachary and Sarah Snyder for $235,000.

On Oct. 16, 2025, property located at 512 Shirley Rd., Town of Newark Valley, from Kristin Kosak and Sean Brunner to Katirae Palmer for $331,250.

On Oct. 16, 2025, property located at 1085 Ithaca Rd., Town of Spencer, from Eric Stephens and Lori Backus to Leonithas and Alkmini Vazenios for $210,000.

On Oct. 17, 2025, property located at Shaw Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Nicholas Glanville to Sean Gething for $13,000.

On Oct. 20, 2025, property located at Lang Road, Town of Spencer, from Barton Payne to Joelle Onorato and David Petty for $300,000.

On Oct. 20, 2025, property located at 111 Tallow Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Brian Petrusky to Kaitlin Wilcox and Kellie Rongo for $355,000.