Readers’ Column for the week of October 26, 2025

To all those lost and wandering sheep, tune in to 88.5 FM radio, all the way to the left. You will get it almost anywhere, even in Nichols. It is a life changing, uplifting ministry and damn good music! Tune in; the time is near. From the sidewalk prophet.

This is in response to Pastor Wayne’s article in Oct. 5 Pennysaver. You wrote in your article that Jesus said, “Ye must be born again.” Look up the word “again.” I’m sorry, but a natural birth, as you have in parentheses, does not qualify as being born again. You are a Baptist church; is there baptism by water?

The hunting club is looking for its other founder. I don’t have her current phone number. We miss you here, and you left behind your Ruger. You have my number; call to arrange a time to meet. The rules have changed since you left. We now hold a daily prayer service and give thanks. We pray for safety and give thanks for what He created as we sit in our stands. It’s a wonderful time to reflect on our blessings. Thank you, God, for what we have and what You may give.

I take offence at those who mock evolution by suggesting we believe we are related to monkeys, those puny-brained tailed tricksters. We are the modern Great Apes. Look around. It’s like Gorillas in the Mist around here. I feel like Diane Fossey.

Thank you for the early birthday gift, the beautiful rosary, the medals, and the St. Carlo card. Thank you for your thoughtfulness. I stopped at my mailbox on my way to Bible study last night and saw a package. I took it in with me, along with the medal. Everyone loved the rosary medal and Carlo card. I love it all and your thoughtfulness. One of the ladies at Bible study brought a package of tiny saints. It had both Carlo Acutis and St. Giorgio Frassati. IT’S SUCH A NICE WARM DAY TODAY; I’M STANDING OUTSIDE TO WAVE AT YOU FROM NY’S SOUTHERN TIER.

In response to some comments, first, medical ads on TV or radio are mostly selling a very diluted version of the prescription meds, compounded with who knows what. Next, automated phone calls are meant to annoy you enough to hang up and forget about complaining. And yes, our electricity bill is more than before, but it is still the best value out there; you couldn’t pay people what electricity does, just saying.

As a cashier in a grocery store, I’ve witnessed firsthand the impact that the shift from plastic to reusable grocery bags has had on hygiene, efficiency, and customer experience. It’s clear that while the intent of reusable bags is rooted in sustainability, they bring about serious hygiene concerns that we can no longer ignore. Sign the petition to bring them back and read more at https://www.change.org/p/restore-the-use-of-plastic-grocery-bags-in-stores?recruiter=1031215051&recruited_by_id=284a5610-2787-11ea-880b-1d0a07e1860b&utm_source=share_petition&utm_campaign=starter_onboarding_share_social&utm_medium=facebook.

The health department has a bugaboo against antiques and collectibles because of the possibility of something containing lead. I think they should reveal exactly how much has to be ingested to be seriously dangerous or harmful; they should offer free test kits and explain that a healthy diet can negate ingested lead. I’m in my 80’s and grew up with all this stuff, and I’m still here. We continue to package and consume food that has been smothered in plastic, even though studies show that it’s a bad idea. What we need is parents paying attention and not letting their kids chew on windowsills or painted furniture of any “vintage.” Give me a break.

WOW! Great job at the Nichols Presbyterian Oct. 13 turkey dinner. Bought our dinner and one for the neighbor. Plenty for two meals: turkey with dressing, yams with marshmallows, green beans, a roll, and several desserts to choose from. ALL for $12. Very well worth it. We will look for more dinners to go to in Nichols.