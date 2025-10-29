Gail’s Tails; A Tribute to Strays and Homeless Cats

By Gail Ghinger —

Fuzzy Cat was first featured in May with his partner, Sippy Cat. They had a life together for a couple of years, living outside but in a covered building. My friend and I took turns feeding them and a few others.

Sippy lived there first and had two kittens, and then Fuzzy showed up already fixed. He immediately found Sippy to hang out with. He kept her warm during the cold winter nights.

I trapped the kittens and brought them home before winter set in. Sippy, Fuzzy, and four others stayed there to be mousers for the company. When the company was sold over a year ago, I was asked to take the cats away. They did not want mousers.

I trapped the six adults and three new kittens found in the woods there and brought them home and got them all to the vets. Fuzzy passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 13 after developing esophageal paralysis. He had only one tooth when I took him to the vet, but he ate dry food with no problems. He had a good life for the last year with his best friend.

I syringe-fed him for four days. I knew his time was limited. He passed during the night into the 13th. He was a great barn cat and companion to Sippy.

Whomever paid to have him neutered and his teeth removed, know he was well cared for when he “showed up” and during his stay with me.

Rest in Peace Fuzzy Cat. You will be missed by me and Sippy.