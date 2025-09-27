Returning to His Roots: A Veteran’s Journey Back to the Region to Serve the Pet Community

On Saturday, Sept. 20, the Northern Tioga Chamber was host to a ribbon cutting at Newark Valley’s newest business, eNVy Pet Supplies, located at 21 N. Main St. in Newark Valley, New York. Owners Roger and Mindy Harvey were on hand to welcome guests and showcase all that their new venture has to offer.

After graduating from Newark Valley High School in 1993, Roger Harvey embarked on a path of service, enlisting in the United States Army. Over the course of nine years, he dedicated himself to military service, gaining invaluable life experience, discipline, and leadership skills that would later shape his career in the civilian sector.

Following his time in the Army, he settled in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where he has resided for the past 30 years. Though his home base was in Pennsylvania, his ties to Northern Tioga remained strong through family and longstanding community connections.

Professionally, Harvey has spent the last 28 years in the pet industry, building a respected career based on integrity, trust, and deep-rooted relationships. The first 14 years were spent with a regional distributor, where he worked closely with local pet stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. His role involved not only the distribution and sale of pet products but also providing education and support to retailers striving to improve the health and well-being of the animals they serve.

For the past 14 years, he has represented leading manufacturers in the pet industry, working with independent pet stores across the Northeast. During this time, he cultivated meaningful partnerships with store owners and industry professionals, earning a strong reputation for his commitment to quality and customer service.

Now, life has come full circle. Personal and health considerations have brought him and his wife, Mindy, back to the region where his journey began. Seeing a clear need in the community for a pet store that prioritizes quality, nutrition, and the overall well-being of animals, he recognized an opportunity to make a difference once again; this time, closer to home.

“I’ve spent nearly three decades in this industry, and it’s always been about helping pets live better lives,” he says. “I look forward to bringing that same passion and knowledge to my own community.”

With a focus on education, quality nutrition, and personal service, Harvey is excited to provide local pet owners with a trusted resource for their beloved animals. His vision is simple: to enhance the lives of pets and their families through products, support, and relationships that make a lasting impact.

As he opens this new chapter, his commitment remains the same: to serve, support, and strengthen the community through the well-being of its pets.

(Matthew Kistner, Northern Tioga Chamber President and a financial advisor for Edward Jones, contributed to this story.)