Owego FFA Earns 2nd Place Finish at NYS Livestock Evaluation at NYS Fair

Owego Free Academy’s FFA Livestock Evaluation Team earned an impressive 2nd place overall finish in the New York State Livestock Evaluation Contest held at the New York State Fair in Syracuse. This major accomplishment qualifies the team to represent New York at the Eastern States Exposition, commonly known as the Big E, in Springfield, Massachusetts, later this fall.

The team competed against 20 other schools, composed of 53 students from across the state, showcasing their knowledge and skills in evaluating various species of livestock for market and breeding quality.

In a press release from an OFA spokesperson, they wrote, “Their strong performance not only highlighted their dedication and preparation but also the strength of Owego’s growing agricultural education program.”

Individually, Mason Hill placed 2nd overall, an exceptional achievement that underscores his talent and understanding of livestock evaluation. Mikayla Wilbur also stood out, placing 8th individually in the highly competitive field.

Wilbur reflected on the experience, saying, “I’m extremely proud of my team. It was a great learning experience, which allowed us to learn more about the livestock industry.”

The team’s success at the state level has energized the members and sparked excitement for what lies ahead at future competitions.

The release added, “Unfortunately, due to extenuating circumstances, the team will not be competing at the Big E this year,” although a reason was not cited.

The release expounded on their success, further writing, “This achievement marks a milestone for the Owego FFA chapter and demonstrates the hard work, dedication, and passion of its members. The team is already looking forward to competing again next year, continuing to build on their success, and expanding their knowledge of the livestock industry.”

Congratulations to the Owego FFA Livestock Evaluation Team on their outstanding performance and best of luck in the future!