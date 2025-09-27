Join Hiawatha Soccer for Skills Assessment and Information Day 

The Hiawatha Soccer Association invites interested new and returning players to its skills assessment session from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, at Hickories Park soccer fields, located at 359 Hickories Park Rd., Owego.

Boys and girls born in birth years 2007 to 2019 and interested in playing for Hiawatha Soccer must attend the skills assessment. This is an opportunity to meet the coaches, demonstrate skill level, and receive important information on registration, fees, code of conduct, and Hiawatha uniforms.

The Hiawatha Soccer Association is a not-for-profit youth travel soccer club based in Owego, N.Y. It supports the development of youth by offering a competitive soccer environment to play. Hiawatha Soccer is affiliated with the Broome County Soccer Association and, in turn, with the New York State West Youth Soccer Association.

Follow Hiawatha Soccer on Facebook at Hiawatha Soccer Association and @hiawathasoccer on Instagram.