Take a drive to Golden Bee Acres Farm Market 

By JoAnn R. Walter —

As summer winds down and a hint of autumn is in the air, an Amish family in the Candor area welcomes visitors to stop by and shop at their farm market.

The Golden Bee Acres Farm Market, owned and operated by the Allen Shetler family, is located at 87 Jenksville Hill Rd. in Candor, N.Y. The farm market is open Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Allen and Kristina Shetler and their seven children relocated to Tioga County in 2021 from Holmes County, Ohio. The Shetlers have settled into their new life in Tioga County and have enjoyed their 30 acre property and surrounding community.

Golden Bee Acres Farm Market produces and sells a variety of items. From chicken and beef that are pastured, then frozen and available for purchase in their market freezer, they also sell farm-fresh eggs and duck eggs. In addition, the Shetlers produce and sell their own raw honey, maple syrup, and homemade jams to name a few.

A dozen farm-fresh eggs are $5.00, and duck eggs are $7.00 a dozen.

Multiple bee hives are set up and are the source of pure, raw honey that is sold at the farm. The Shetlers’ bee expertise goes back to 2010.

When visitors stop by Golden Bee Acres Farm Market, they will see firsthand how animals live on the farm.

Allen noted, “There is an uptick in interest from people who want to know where their food comes from.”

Beef is raised on pasture and eats a diet of grass-based forages. Chickens, along with ducks, roam freely on pastures and are fed non-GMO grain.

Additionally, Allen explained, “Our chickens that are on the pasture have access to green grass and insects. They are a healthier option with a higher level of Omega 3 fatty acids in both the meat and eggs.”

The market also sells various fragrance-free goat milk products such as handmade soaps, lip balm, body cream, and body lotion, along with salves like diaper rash salve, farmer boys’ hand salve, burn and wound salve, plantain salve, deep tissue salve, and nettle salve. You’ll also find citrus body powder and more than fifteen varieties of essential oils.

All of the Shetlers soaps, salves, lotions, lip balms, and baby products are handmade in their kitchen. A sign in their farm market states, “Naturally formulated to give you healthier skin.”

For the fall, a host of beautiful mums in 12 different colors is available for purchase. The prices are $8 each, or two for $15, and three for $21. The Shetlers grow the mums themselves, and the result is rows and rows of hearty flowers that are blooming or nearly ready to bloom.

When you visit, take in the stunning scenery and also notice one of the newest projects, a three-quarter-acre section of grapevines. The Shetlers are growing fresh grapes for eating and are hopeful that the first fruits of their labor will be ready for sale next year.

Visitors can find Golden Bee Acres Farm Market via West Creek Road off of Route 38, and then follow Fairfield Road to Barden Road to Jenksville Hill Road, passing through Flemingville and Weltonville. Signs are posted at the Fairfield and Barden Road intersections.

With leaf-peeping season just around the corner, a scenic country drive to Golden Bee Acres Farm Market is a worthwhile stop.

For information about Golden Bee Acres Farm Market, call (607) 236-1070.