Letter: ‘We all have a say’

(Letter Editor)

Dear Editor,

This letter is in reference to the article in the Aug. 31 edition of The Owego Pennysaver regarding a meeting between Owego Town Board members and the Highway Superintendent.

It is disappointing and embarrassing when a group of mature individuals gathers to discuss improving our infrastructure, and their only accomplishments are bickering, laughing at other members, constantly disagreeing, and tabling issues for future meetings.

Many of us have jobs that require extensive travel. The board members may seemingly appear to be looking out for the interests of the county residents, but the residents know what is right or wrong.

We all have a say, so vote.

Sincerely,

David S. Benson

Owego, N.Y.